Ike Onyema Throws Shade At Mercy Eke After She Announced Their Break-Up

Nigerian model and reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has thrown a shade at his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke, after she announced their break-up on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy replied a curious fan that she and Ike broke up over two months ago, even before her birthday. She also said that she will speak more on it soon.

The winner of the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season also now refers to herself as Mrs H.

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday evening, Ike writes a cryptic post believed to be a shade at Mercy. In his words:

“There’s not one person walking this earth that is worth you laying awake at night feeling like you’re not good enough.”

See his tweet below: