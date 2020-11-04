Entertainment
Ike Onyema Throws Shade At Mercy Eke After She Announced Their Break-Up
Nigerian model and reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has thrown a shade at his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke, after she announced their break-up on Instagram.
Information Nigeria recalls Mercy replied a curious fan that she and Ike broke up over two months ago, even before her birthday. She also said that she will speak more on it soon.
The winner of the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season also now refers to herself as Mrs H.
Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday evening, Ike writes a cryptic post believed to be a shade at Mercy. In his words:
“There’s not one person walking this earth that is worth you laying awake at night feeling like you’re not good enough.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Tuface, Annie Idibia’s Second Daughter, Olivia Undergoes Successful Surgery
Annie Idibia, the wife of singer, 2face Idibia, revealed their second daughter, Olivia was recently operated on in a hospital in Dubai.
Information Nigeria recalls that earlier this year, the actress revealed that Olivia has been through a lot the past 3 years.
Taking to her Insta-story, Annie shared a post stating that it not easy being a mom and she hasn’t slept in 48 hours due to the surgery.
In her words;
“It’s definitely not easy being a mom!
But with a brave, strong kid like Olivia, it becomes the most enjoyable duty in d entire word!
Haven’t slept for almost 48hrs, but looking at how brave she is, how she manages to take all the pain with a smile
I don’t even care!
My entire world in a tiny smart 6 year old”
She also shared a couple of videos of her daughter at the hospital with bandage on her leg.
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘People Preaching To Me To Repent Are In My DM Begging For Money: Porn Actress Afrocandy
Nigerian actress cum porn star, Afro Candy, has revealed that those preaching to her to repent are still begging her for money in her DMs.
The Imo state native, whose real name is Judith Chichi Okpara, took to Moyo Lawal’s Instagram comment section to make this revelation.
She started with the fact that Nigerians are hypocritical people. After Moyo Lawal replied her, she continued:
“@moyolawalofficial Girl are you telling me? Welcome to my world, the same people that preach to me to repent are in my inbox begging for giveaways and help. They think I don’t see their comments na wah for our people. They think I’m a sinner but want the money I make from sinning abi??”
See her comment below:
Entertainment
Rita Edochie Prays That Trump Wins US Election ‘For The Sake Of Christians All Over The World’
Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has taken to Instagram to ask God to favor the current US president and Republican, Donald Trump.
Information Nigeria recalls Trump went head-to-head with Joe Biden, a Democrat on Tuesday for the US presidential election.
Edochie penned an intercessory prayer as she stated that she wants Trump to win presidency for the sake of Christians around the world.
Sharing a photo of Trump, she wrote;
“GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE.
TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION.
IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.
YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA.
GOD ALMIGHTY PLEASE DO IT AGAIN IJMN”
See her post below:
