Ike Onyema to release a book on his relationship Mercy Eke

Published

4 hours ago

on

Ike Onyema to release a book on his relationship Mercy Eke

Ike Onyema, former big brother Naija housemate, has said he will soon be releasing a book on his relationship with his ex-lover, Mercy Eke.

The reality TV star made this known to Pulse on Wednesday, November 4, while reacting to the reports about Mercy’s new marital status.

“This is incorrect. I have a tell-all book coming soon. Please be patient,” he told Pulse.

The off and on again relationship between Ike and Mercy has made the headlines for a while now.

From claiming to be single in the early hours of Jan 1, Mercy and Ike surprised fans in April, when they announced that they will be premiering their reality TV show ‘Mercy and Ike,’ a spin-off focusing on their lives and romance.

For many observers and critics, the show was an avenue to see if the fire in their relationship was still in burning.

Things took a different turn on Tuesday, November 3, when Mercy hinted about being married and done with Ike.

According to her, she’s now married and things with Ike ended months ago even before her now famous birthday party.

Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

United Kingdom-based Nigerian gay/LGBT rights activist, Bisi Alimi and his hubby, Anthony Davis, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today November 5.

Bisi who is a Nigerian gay rights activist, public speaker, blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate got married in London in 2016.

”4yrs of being married to this one and it has been fun, though he gets on my nerves a lot and if you don’t know, looks can be deceiving; he is a shady bitch. Happy anniversary Anthony Davis” he wrote.

Davido, guest wrestle during Ifeanyi's birthday party

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Davido, guest wrestle during Ifeanyi's birthday party

A video making the rounds on social media shows award-winning singer, Davido wrestling with a man during his son’s birthday party.

Yesterday, the singer and his beautiful fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, threw a lavish birthday celebration party for their son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke Jr.

Their son, Ifeanyi just turned one year old and the excited couple took to their official Instagram pages to share photos and clips from the birthday celebration.

One of the clips from the celebration shows Davido entertaining his guests by showing off his wrestling skills, while the guests watched in awe.

Watch the video below;

WhatsApp introduces 'disappearing messages' feature

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

WhatsApp introduces 'disappearing messages' feature

A new disappearing message feature has been added to Whatsapp.

According to AFP, Facebook-owned WhatsApp revealed this on Thursday.

The messaging service used by more than two billion people globally said it would enable people to choose whether to keep their messages or allow them to delete themselves after seven days.

“Today, WhatsApp messages often live on our phones forever. While it’s great to hold onto memories from friends and family, most of what we send doesn’t need to be everlasting,” a WhatsApp blog post said.

“Our goal is make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp.”

Facebook previously introduced a similar option for its Messenger platform, following on the heels of Snapchat, which has amassed a strong following among young smartphone users.

WhatsApp chose a seven-day window “because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about,” the blog post said.

“The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t.”

The move comes with Facebook’s core social network losing ground to younger audiences to rivals like Snapchat and TikTok, even as Facebook-owned Instagram continues to grow in that demographic group.

A Piper Jaffay survey of US teens last month showed Snapchat is their favourite social media platform, and that TikTok overtook Instagram for second place.

