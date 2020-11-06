Ike Onyema Hangs Out With Kimoprah After Break-Up With Mercy Eke

Reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has been spotted with former beauty queen, Kimoprah. The duo were seen entering the lounge of a popular nightclub together.

Ike shared the video on his Instagram story. Although both reality TV stars are under the same management, Play Network Africa, it may seem like a message to Ike’s longtime girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy Eke replied a fan that she and Ike are no longer together. Also, Ike on his part, has been replying fans who have been asking him how he is handling the major break-up.

Kimoprah, on her part, has been linked with Wizkid following the latter’s comment on her Instagram page.

Watch the video below: