IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife, Sonia Shows Off Their 5-Year-Old Son

Sonia Morales, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, took to her Instagram page on Saturday to show off how much their son, Ace has grown.

The curvy Colombian posted a couple of adorable photos of herself and her 5-year-old son.

Morales also penned a sweet message to Ace which reads;

“I don’t care what it takes, but Ill make sure I give you the most amazing memories & show you the best of this world, so when you grow up , you will look back with smile on your face knowing “MY MAMA did ALLL that!!”

See her post below: