Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway Will Be Ready For Christmas, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the people of the state that the 14.7km Ijebu-Ode-Epe express road would be ready for use by Christmas.

The State Governor disclosed this at the weekend, during the assessment tour of the road.

During the inspection, he got assurance from the contractors that about eight to nine kilometers of one lane of the road would be completed in the next 10 days.

Also Read; Kogi Governor Disowns ‘Devilish’ Bread Levy

He added that the award of the interchange flyover, which would be in form of a loop was awarded so as to ensure that accidents do not occur on the road as witnessed in other interchanges or other intersections in the past.

“The contractors have assured me that they will intensify work on this road. I have insisted because we have Christmas approaching.

“I have insisted that they must complete one segment of this road, one lane of this road all the way to Ijebu-Ode. They, in turn assured me that in the next 10 days, they would have completed about eight to nine kilometers of one lane and have promised to ensure that by Christmas, the entire stretch going all the way from Epe to Ijebu-Ode completed.”