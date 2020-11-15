Politics
Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway Will Be Ready For Christmas, Says Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the people of the state that the 14.7km Ijebu-Ode-Epe express road would be ready for use by Christmas.
The State Governor disclosed this at the weekend, during the assessment tour of the road.
During the inspection, he got assurance from the contractors that about eight to nine kilometers of one lane of the road would be completed in the next 10 days.
Also Read; Kogi Governor Disowns ‘Devilish’ Bread Levy
He added that the award of the interchange flyover, which would be in form of a loop was awarded so as to ensure that accidents do not occur on the road as witnessed in other interchanges or other intersections in the past.
“The contractors have assured me that they will intensify work on this road. I have insisted because we have Christmas approaching.
“I have insisted that they must complete one segment of this road, one lane of this road all the way to Ijebu-Ode. They, in turn assured me that in the next 10 days, they would have completed about eight to nine kilometers of one lane and have promised to ensure that by Christmas, the entire stretch going all the way from Epe to Ijebu-Ode completed.”
Politics
How Oby Ezekwesili Rejected Being Buhari’s Running Mate – Tunde Bakare
The senior pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare has revealed that former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili rejected the request to be President Muhammadu Buhari‘s running mate in the 2011 general election.
Speaking on how he emerged Buhari’s running mate in 2011 under the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), Bakare said Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG advised him to be Buhari’s deputy and he duly accepted.
The popular cleric said Buhari had contacted him, requesting that he help him get a grass-root mobilizer as a running mate from the South.
According to Pastor Bakare, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Oby Ezekwesili, Jimi Agbaje, and Minister of Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo, were among those considered to run alongside Buhari.
He said with the help of Adeboye, Oby Ezekwesili was contacted after they had dropped Jimi Agbaje from the list of contenders.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Only Buhari Can Order Military Deployment, Says Army General
“But Pastor Adeboye told me he (Buhari) would need a strong Christian to be his running mate. I said to him that Oby is strong too; he said no, that she must not leave certainty for uncertainty because she was working at the World Bank then,” Pastor Bakare said as quoted by the Sun.
“On January 15, 2011, at 12 noon, my phone rang, it was Buhari. He said, Pastor, I had prayed the way I know how to pray, and I want you to pray also, I want you to be my running mate,” he said.
“I said to him…that I will never seek an elective office or join a political party. He said I should pray about it and call him back in seven hours, I didn’t call him.
“I called Pastor Adeboye and informed him, he said that was it and that he already said Buhari needs a strong Christian and that I am the man and I must go there.
“I consulted across the board and I signed on at the last day to become his running mate. Of course, we didn’t win the election.”
Politics
‘My Next Ambition Is To Be Prophet Or Nigeria’s President’ – Fayose Says
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has expressed that his next ambition is either to become a prophet or the President of the country.
He made this remark in celebration of his 60th birthday when he featured on a live programme aired on People’s FM, (104.1)9 an Ado Ekiti based radio station, on Saturday night.
The former helmsman of Ekiti, however, did not mention when he plans to pursue such ambition, saying God’s time does not always agree with human calculations.
Also Read: Fayose Absent As South-West PDP Leaders Meet
He expressed that he has been blessed by God throughout his journey in life and the best way to show gratitude is by working for him.
He, however, noted that whichever that comes first out of the two ambitions would be his ultimate choice.
He, however, debunked rumour that he was nursing the ambition to become a senator, saying he hates being a senator who would be making laws that the executive would not have the courage to implement.
He further expressed that he has what it takes to lead Nigeria if people like Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari could be so graced to be presidents.
Politics
Obaseki Appoints Osarodion Ogie As SSG
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Saturday announced the reappointment of Osarodion Ogie as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The Edo State Governor made this known in a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday.
He stated that the reappointment of Osarodio Ogie was the only appointment to be made for now, adding that he would name other aides on February 2021.
Also Read: Obaseki’s ADC Collapse During Governor’s Second Term Inauguration
He wrote:
“I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.
“This is the only political appointment to be made for now. All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February 2021.
“All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February 2021”
I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.
This is the only political appointment to be made for now.
All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, 2021
— Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) November 14, 2020
Trending
- National News22 hours ago
We are not in search of DJ Switch — Army
- Entertainment9 hours ago
Ultimate Love Star, Kachi Breaks Silence; Shares How Rosie Aborted His Baby
- News Feed22 hours ago
“Mark Angel should tell the exact source of Emmanuella’s income she used to build a house for her mother” – Kemi Olunloyo
- National News22 hours ago
EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invited Military Because Police Ran Away – Army General Tells Lagos Panel
- News Feed22 hours ago
BBNaija’s Omashola becomes ambassador of an airline company
- Education8 hours ago
Prepare For Resumption Next Week – ASUU Tells Nigerian Students
- Entertainment8 hours ago
‘Nothing Happened’ – Burna Boy Says After He Was Reportedly Involved In An Accident
- News Feed22 hours ago
Why I showed off my 4th proposal to my wife in 45years — Charly Boy