If you’re dating any of my friends they are cheating on you – Naira Marley writes

Barely a few days after Rosie came out to confirm her split with Kachi, more drama has now surfaced online and it has everything to do with Kachi’s claims in his new interview.
Rosie and Kachi had emerged as winning couple of the match-making show but several months down the line, things have turned pretty sour.
Kachi in an interview with Chude, opened up about some of the issues they had in their relationship. According to him, Rosie terminated a pregnancy which he was responsible for.
The reality star who broke down during the interview stated that he wanted her to keep the baby and went ahead to express his desire. Rosie, however, didn’t want to. According to Kachi, she didn’t want her parents finding out about the child, having already had two outside wedlock.
Kachi went on to claim that Rosie also didn’t want the child because of her career. He said that even though he wanted the child, he followed her to get the pill to abort the baby but secretly prayed the drug wasn’t available.
Rosie after seeing her ex tell it all on tv reacted with a video on her Instagram page with caption “No STRESS zone”. A clear indication that she is unbothered with the stories he told about her.
With her reply, netizens are tempted to believe Kachi’s side of the story is the truth.
President Donald Trump has for the first time acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden won the US presidential election.
Trump made the admission in a tweet along with more unfounded claims of votes being unfairly and deliberately stacked against him.
He tweeted that “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS” were allowed in the polling places, but this is simply not true and can be easily disputed by the witness statements and video evidence of polling place observers watching the ballot count all across the country.
The tweet read in full;
He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!
It is a significant acknowledgement from Mr Trump, who, despite losing the Electoral College by 74 and popular vote by 5 million, has refused to follow tradition and accept the result.
Last week he became the first president since 1992 to fail to get re-elected, following projections Mr Biden had successfully swung the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia to win the White House.