A Nigerian man residing in Canada has shared some words of encouragement to others who wish to seek greener pastures abroad.

Identified as Valentino, the family man who got married to a Canadian shared his story on social media with before and after photos.

The man who has two kids with his Canadian wife, shared his story in celebration of his 11th wedding anniversary.

According to him, the journey overseas is not always a smooth ride but if ”God did it for me he will do same for you”.

In his words;

“Let me encourage you today. Your tomorrow will be better. If God did it for me he will do same for you and your family. Amen.

“Pic on D left how it’s all started and pic on D right where we are today.

“It’s not always a smooth ride but God has been faithful.

“11 anniversary”