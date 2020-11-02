Connect with us

I will support Davido, Falz if they run for presidential ticket: Kemi Olunloyo

1 hour ago

I will support Davido, Falz if they run for presidential ticket: Kemi Olunloyo

Retired journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made it known that she will support music entertainers Falz and Davido, should the duo decide to contest in the next presidential election.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, young people under 55 years of age should be president come 2023. She has however urged Nigerians to vote their youth president just like they voted for Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon and not be biased about tribal differences.

“If Falz and Davido float their own party and run for office in a presidential ticket, I will support them. Young people under 55 should be leading Nigeria at all costs in 2023. You vote like you did for Laycon. Even Yakubu at Inec can’t touch this. No more tribal zoning shit.” She tweeted.

Nigerian men are the best – Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo

1 hour ago

November 2, 2020

Nigerian men are the best – Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo

Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo, has taken to social media to shower praises on Nigerian men, saying they are the best.

 

The actress said this while flaunting her new man who is a Nigerian.

Information Nigeria calls Efia Odo left Ghana for the US a couple of months ago and showed off her white boyfriend after sharing a photo of herself with him in a swimming pool.

 

Replying to a fan’s comment on her photo of love being sweet when money is involved, Efia Odo showered praises on Nigerian men saying they are the best so far.

See Post Below;

Buhari surrounded himself with criminals: Father Mbaka

1 hour ago

November 2, 2020

Buhari surrounded himself with criminals: Father Mbaka

 

Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has lambasted Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari over the current state of the nation.

 

Mbaka disclosed this on Sunday at his adoration ground in the wake of #EndSARS protests called on the federal government to apologize to Nigerians over its failure.

“(President) Buhari, who could have been a solution to this, succeeded in encircling himself with criminals and hooligans, people who do not just tell him lies, but rather, they magnify lies – lies with NAFDAC number – and feed him!

“Our leaders seem to be reaping the seeds that they had planted. When somebody that you had not given job comes out to say that he is hungry and angry, it was you that attracted such protest, in the first place. Do you know how many youths that have died due to hunger?

“The present government needs to apologize, and they should also apologize for the errors of past governments. It is not a case of #EndSARS or Biafra. God is telling these leaders today, that they are wicked maggots, wicked hooligans and that they should know that this world is not our home. They should understand this fact.

“And those who say they do not want to be misunderstood, and so, they do not want to join Fr Mbaka to talk, the fact is that even if you refuse to talk and lock yourself up for 100 years so that that they will not say that you are fighting government, one day, you must still die. Nobody is fighting any government, we are fighting bad governance” Mbaka said.

“Few days ago, at Miliken Hill, after New Market, (in Enugu), people discovered copses of those that were shot and killed during the recent protest. They dumped people’s corpses there while families of those young men and women continued searching for them.

“Our leaders are evil; they need a man under anointing to tell them that if they do not repent, the way that the corpses of our young men were thrown into the valleys of Ugwu Onyeama at the Miliken Hill, one day, their bodies will be there too!

Strike: Do the work you are being paid for, FG tells ASUU

9 hours ago

November 2, 2020

Strike: Do the work you are being paid for, FG tells ASUU

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has lambasted the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over the continued strike which has surpassed 6 months.

Nwajiuba, on Sunday, told lecturers to do the job they are being paid for, even if they do not like the system

Information Nigeria recalls that ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike over IPPS challenge.

Nwajiuba stated that the ASUU payment system is not ready.

Nwajiuba stated that the federal government has directed the lecturers to register on the IPPIS while developing their system so they could collect their salaries.

Read his statement below;

“When originally we asked them how long it would take (to develop the system), they said 18 months and after a while, they brought us a semi-finished product and said the six months they had been on strike they had used it to develop the system and that we should now integrate it with our system. The government said no, we are not going to fuse this with all of our plans yet until we independently work on it and see how it works which is where we are.”

“So I still don’t understand what the issue is. We have been paying them and all the salaries we have paid them, have been paid on the IPPIS. So I don’t understand what they mean by they don’t want the IPPIS. They are already on the IPPIS.”

“Out of 71,700 lecturers in Nigeria, we have 57,000 already on the IPPIS. So I don’t understand the basis for the strike. If it is the IPPIS, I don’t understand why anybody will claim they are not on the IPPIS when they are on IPPIS. . Even if you don’t like the system, do the work for which you are receiving the payment. I don’t understand it.”

“The primary purpose for which lecturers were employed is to lecture our students and that is why we are paying them. Now for six months or going to a year you are at home, you don’t want to teach, but if the government wants to approve promotions you will appear. If the government wants to appoint a new vice-chancellor, you will appear.”

The minister said the government was not out to punish any ASUU member. He stated, “The job of the government is not to look for who to punish or sack. We are in need of manpower in Nigeria. The reason we want ASUU back is that there is a purpose for which we built these universities.”

“In every other place in the world, you can’t shut down the university system and just walk away. It is only in Nigeria they do it.”

“The money government is using to pay these lecturers is the money we get from other people. The money is Nigerians’ money and we hand it over to lecturers for a job, but they don’t want to do it.”

When asked if there was no going back on the IPPIS, he stated, “The IPPIS predates this government. The IPPIS was conceived in Nigeria in 2013. When we came, almost everything that was impossible to implement in Nigeria because of institutional bottlenecks, we started implementing it.

