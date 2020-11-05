Ian Wright Claims Man Utd Could Still Win The EPL Title If They Had This Arsenal Coach

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Manchester United would be capable of launching a Premier League title charge if they had Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta in charge.

This comes after Arsenal defeated Man Utd right at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.

Also Arteta since taking charge at Emirate has led the club to two trophies.

Arsenal are currently ahead Man Utd in the Premier League table.

Former England striker Wright, however, believes United would be able to roll back the years and compete for the title once again if Arteta was at the helm.

“Can I just say something, I’m just going to blast it in: If Arteta is managing Man United they are challenging,” Wright said on his Wrighty’s House podcast, as quoted by the Mirror.

See also: How Suarez Was Punished For Peeping Into VAR Monitor During UCL Game

“Because, for me now I’ve got to the point where, when you look at the inconsistency of Man United with the components they have, the team that they have, what they should be doing.

“We’re talking about Pogba here, World Cup winner, you’ve got Tuanzebe who can’t even get on the pitch after marking arguably two of the most exciting and brilliant players in the world.

“He’s using two holding midfielders when if he’s playing Tuanzebe he doesn’t need that! And you’ve got a manager who, for me, is playing off of vibes, he’s managing off of pure vibes.

“Look at what Arteta has done in his time at Arsenal. We’re seeing coaching change, we’re seeing coaching on the field, we’re seeing impact. Look at Elneny, came out of the blue, found him and said, ‘He can do this for me, he can do that for me’. He’s making the parts work.

“And looking at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who’s got a Man United team with this Telles – I think Telles looks like someone who could do something.

“Harry Maguire is starting to get back to what he can do, we know what Harry Maguire can do, with Tuanzebe next to him and Wan-Bissaka, and the goalkeeper is starting to find his form, they should be doing better than that.

“What they did against Arsenal the other day, for me, for Man United, coming off the back of the two results, was embarrassing. Roy Keane was saying the players will get him the sack. It’s not just the players.”