I would rather see my husband dead than allow him marry a second wife — Actress Anita Joseph

Curvy actress, Anita Joseph has indirectly disclosed that she would rather bury her husband than allow him to marry a second wife.

Commenting on a post as a wife replying to her husband who needs her permission to marry another wife or he kills himself, Anita Joseph chose his death.

She commented quizzing her husband when he’s dying meaning she’s not even ready to allow him to marry another wife hence wants to know when he will die.

Well, she isn’t the only person who chose to bury their husband over allowing him to marry a second wife as it seems most women aren’t ready to share their men.