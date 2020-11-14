Connect with us

I would love to have another child — Tiwa Savage

2 hours ago

Former Mavin records first lady, Tiwa Savage has explained why she would love to have another child either through surrogacy or adoption.

In the final part of her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the BBNaija show, the 40-year-old mother of one said she is open to both options due to fears for stretch marks or cesarean section (CS).

“Oh, God! I don’t know. If it’s God’s will, we’ll get a surrogate ‘cause I don’t want any more stretch marks or CS. It’s something I’m open to. I also want to adopt. I’m really open to that,” she said.

“If I don’t have enough of my own, I definitely would want to adopt. I don’t know how soon. I haven’t really thought of it. It has always been a dream to open my home to someone — a baby or child — who doesn’t have a home.

“I actually want a daughter. When I was pregnant with Jamil, I prayed it would be a daughter. I did my first scan in Nigeria and was told he’s a boy. I was crying and was like, ‘No I’m going to Landon ‘cause these people don’t know’.

“Everyone was saying I wasn’t carrying a load and that it was probably a girl. I went to London and they were like, ‘Nope, we see it right there. It’s a boy’. But now, I can’t change him for the world. I love him.”

Tiwa Savage also spoke of her concern on raising Jamil as a single mother and female artiste. She said her son often wonders why strangers he never met before know him.

“It’s tough just because of my legacy, what I’m going to leave behind, building a future for him, trust funds, buying properties and transferring them to him, life insurance, health insurance. I’m doing all of that stuff,” Tiwa added.

“I’m like, ‘the world is so cruel right now’. He’s going to be a young man. What pressure is he going to face because he’s Tiwa Savage’s son? What kind of extra pressure is it going to be for him to be successful?

“I don’t want him to be a spoilt child feeling like he’ll always have his way just because he’s my son. Those are some of the worries that I sometimes have. I try to make it as normal as possible.

“But I also don’t want to deny him. I want him to know who he is, who his mother is, and who his father is. Last week he was like, ‘Mum, why does everybody know me? Is it because I have Instagram now?’

“I was like, ‘what?’ That scares me because he actually says to me, ‘Mum I don’t want to be famous’.”

THE CABLE

Reekado Banks set to release a song in November weeks after Wizkid called him an animal

2 hours ago

November 14, 2020

Solomon Ayoleyi, better known as Reekado Banks, is set to release a song on November 27th, titled “you dey mad”.

Reekado Banks set to release a song in November weeks after Wizkid called him an animal

This has stirred controversy on social media as some fans believe that the song is a diss track and a response to Wizkid, who recently called out Reekado, referring to him as a Clout animal and a fool.

Sharing an update of the song and the date to be released, Reekado said;

“You dey mad” is a timely song because it can serve as a response to external pressure and unsolicited opinion. We are dealing with a lot already, anyone that wants to add to our problems can literally shut up right? They are mad, U DEY MAD”.

Nigerian lady drags Laycon for "tripping" for Erica Nlewedim

2 hours ago

November 14, 2020

Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, aka Laycon, is the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition) is currently trending on social media

A Nigerian lady has dragged winner of Big Brother Naija “lockdown” season, Laycon Agbeleshe for “tripping” for Erica Nlewedim.

In a video, the lady was seen throwing shades at Laycon, saying she fell in love with him because she thought he is intelligent.

She expressed how much she loves him and how she even went overboard to kiss him from her television screen during his time in the house.

She also dragged him over his alleged feelings for Erica, saying she isn’t more beautiful than her and she doesn’t get why he will choose to force love, when it isn’t there.

Ganduje's aide shares donkey, other items to empower Kano youths

2 hours ago

November 14, 2020

Senior Special Assistant to Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Youths Development, Murtala Gwarmai on Thursday November 12 shared a donkey and other items to empower youths of the state.

Daily Trust reported that no fewer than 40 youths in the state benefitted from the event which took place at the premises of the state’s Ministry for Youths and Sports.

Gwarmai who also shared motorcycles, bicycles, cash prizes worth N100,000, building blocks and roofing sheets among others, said the decision to include the donkey in the list of items distributed followed the request made by one of the beneficiaries who uses it to transport sand, gravel and blocks, adding that the empowerment will go a long way in assisting his business.

Those who attended the event include the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, the Senior Special Assistant on Youths II, Ibrahim Ahmad and other top officials in the ministry.

