Adamu Garba reacts to CNN’s investigation on Lekki Tollgate shooting

CNN earlier in the day released its investigative report on the Lekki toll gate shooting that happened last month after soldiers shot at protesters killing and injuring several of them.

Names and photos of the victims have also been provided.

CNN shared footage of what appears to be soldiers shooting at the #EndSARS protesters who had gathered at the tollgate to press home their demands to end SARS as well as end police brutality.

CNN in its investigation spoke with a man, Elisha Sunday, whose brother, Victor, was killed during the October 20th shooting incident.

The media house also spoke with some of the protesters who were at the scene when the shooting occurred. They claim the soldiers indeed fired shots at them.

The media house also tracked the bullets shells seen at the Toll Gate and the companies that supplied the Nigerian Army Weapons since 2005

Recall Nigeria drew global attention when military men stormed the Lekki toll plaza where #EndSARS protesters gathered and fired gunshots.

Shortly after the incident, Governor Sanwo-Olu in a press conference stated that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military. Read here. On October 26, the governor granted an interview to CNN where he stated that only two deaths were recorded from the incident. He added that he visited the scene the next day and couldn’t find bloodstains. Read here.

On the day of the incident, the Nigerian Army took to its Twitter handle to deny claims its personnel was at the scene of the incident.

On October 27, the Army broke its silence and alleged that the Lagos state governor invited them to help quell the violence that erupted after the protest was hijacked by hoodlums. Read here.

Watch the video from CNN’s independent investigation below:

Well, Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has reacted to CNN’s investigative video about the Lekki Tollgate shooting claiming he would have sued them.

According to him, he would have taken CNN to court if they had instigated or sponsored the people of Nigeria against its government but unfortunately they didn’t.

Taking to twitter, he wrote:

I would have sued CNN if they instigated or sponsored people of Nigeria against its Govt. But one thing is clear. CNN is doing its job: Investigative & not “Conclusive” reporting.

Unlike Jack who interfered directly

While you enjoy the fleet, wait for response from authorities