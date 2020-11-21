Politics
I Won’t Join Political Enemies To Shoot Down Tinubu – Fayose
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as one of the greatest builders of men in Yoruba land and Nigeria at large.
The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this in Ado Ekiti on Saturday while speaking with journalists as part of the events commemorating his 60th birthday.
Fayose stated that Tinubu has paid his due politically, hence he vowed not to join political enemies of the former Lagos State Governor to shoot him down.
“I am not championing the course of Tinubu, I am not in the position to do that, but there is no denying the fact that Tinubu is a prominent Yoruba leader, whether in APC or in PDP. There is no gainsaying that fact. Fayose is a prominent son of Yoruba nation. Governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Okezie Ikpeazu, are prominent sons of southern Nigeria.
“What I am trying to say is that we can’t hide their identities and goodwill for political reasons. We can’t deny their contributions. Other leaders from the North like Ahmadu Bello Sardauna, they made different impacts not necessarily like Awolowo. So, Tinubu has paid his dues. I have paid my dues, Okowa has paid his dues, Wike has paid his dues, we need to acknowledge them.
Fayose also insisted that he won’t dump PDP despite the crisis rocking the south-west caucus of the party.
Politics
Gov. Umahi Sacks Political Appointees From Ohaukwu LGA
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has sacked political appointees from Ohaukwu local government area of the state.
Umahi gave the order on Friday in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Abakaliki by the Secretary to the State government, Kenneth Ugbala.
“In the avowed determination of Ebonyi State Government to allow greater participation of people in governance, Gov. David Umahi has approved the sack of political appointees from Ohaukwu Local Government Area with immediate effect.
“The office holders include: all the Coordinators, all the Executive Assistants (EAs), all the Senior Technical Assistants (STAs).
“Others include all the Technical Assistants (TAs), all the Liaison Officers and all the Management Committee Members of Development Centres,” Umahi stated.
“All the affected officers are directed to handover all the State Government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government before the close of work on Monday, Nov. 23,” he directed.
Politics
Bala Mohammed Rules Out Plan To Dump PDP For APC
Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has distanced himself from rumours of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is coming on the heels of the defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to APC.
Reacting to the rumours in a statement on Friday, the governor’s media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, faulted the report that his principal was among three opposition governors negotiating to join the ruling party.
He went on to state that his boss has never contemplated dumping PDP for any party.
Politics
Umahi Unhappy With PDP Because Atiku Picked Peter Obi – Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has claimed that Governor David Umahi became angry with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for choosing Peter Obi as the Running Mate to the party’s 2019 Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Speaking on Channels TV, Wike wondered why the Ebonyi governor would want to keep for himself anything that comes to the South-east region.
He said: “When we had the 2018 convention that produced our Presidential Candidate then, the Waziri of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as presidential candidate, he consulted widely, and came up with Peter Obi, to be his Vice, Umahi was livid because he wanted to produce or he wanted to be Vice-President.
“You don’t choose who would be the Vice-Presidential candidate of anybody. Umahi was livid. What disturbs me, why do you think that if anything comes to South-East it must be you? Why do you think so?”
Wike said while no one would deny Umahi the right to pursue his political aspiration, which he said was the primary reason for his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he should be mindful of the political future of the South-Eastern region.
He said Umahi had shown himself as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left PDP to protest the injustice the party meted to the South-Eastern region since 1999.
He insisted that Umahi cannot talk of injustice when he practices injustice against the South-East zone by singly installing his two younger brothers; one as the PDP Zonal Vice Chairman and the other as the Deputy State Chairman.
