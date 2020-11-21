I Won’t Join Political Enemies To Shoot Down Tinubu – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as one of the greatest builders of men in Yoruba land and Nigeria at large.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this in Ado Ekiti on Saturday while speaking with journalists as part of the events commemorating his 60th birthday.

Fayose stated that Tinubu has paid his due politically, hence he vowed not to join political enemies of the former Lagos State Governor to shoot him down.

“I am not championing the course of Tinubu, I am not in the position to do that, but there is no denying the fact that Tinubu is a prominent Yoruba leader, whether in APC or in PDP. There is no gainsaying that fact. Fayose is a prominent son of Yoruba nation. Governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Okezie Ikpeazu, are prominent sons of southern Nigeria.

“What I am trying to say is that we can’t hide their identities and goodwill for political reasons. We can’t deny their contributions. Other leaders from the North like Ahmadu Bello Sardauna, they made different impacts not necessarily like Awolowo. So, Tinubu has paid his dues. I have paid my dues, Okowa has paid his dues, Wike has paid his dues, we need to acknowledge them.

Fayose also insisted that he won’t dump PDP despite the crisis rocking the south-west caucus of the party.