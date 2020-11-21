Entertainment
‘I Will Never Put A Bleaching Cream On My Body’: BBNaija’s Vee
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee, has stated that she will never put a bleaching cream on her body. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the reality TV star, whose real name is Victoria Adeyele, shares a long statement with a caption that reads:
“It’s quite simple tbh.”
Part of her statement reads:
“I’ll state this for the last time (even though I don’t owe ANYONE an explanation) I would never put a whitening/bleaching cream on my body.”
Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee Receives Household Electronics From Fans
Firstly, I put my pride aside and used their products ONLY for a month. I did my research on the ingredients inside and went ahead because they were natural.”
See her post below:
It’s quite simple tbh. pic.twitter.com/xao0IA2MkX
— Vee 🔥 (@veeiye) November 21, 2020
Entertainment
‘I Only Know PSquare, Not Paul Or Peter’, Says Naira Marley
Naira MarleyPopular Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Naira Marley, has reacted to Davido’s tweet on the Okoye twins by saying that he does not know Peter or Paul; he only knows PSquare.
Information Nigeria recalls Davido had written about the feud between the Nigerian veteran singers, lambasting those who attended their separate birthday parties.
“Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS!! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai“, Davido wrote on Friday night.
Read Also: ‘There Are So Many Naira Marley’s Songs That I Wish I Sang’ – Wizkid
Naira Marley retweeted the tweet then wrote:
“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na psquare I know”
See Naira Marley’s tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Happy Birthday Love’, Tacha Tells Twitter CEO, Jack On His Birthday
Reality TV star, Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, has sent a lovely birthday message to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her official Twitter account to write a simple birthday text directly addressing the tech mogul.
“Jack!!! @jack HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I can’t believe I almost skipped your day. Happy Birthday Love“, she wrote.
Information Nigeria recalls that Tacha is the most followed Big Brother Naija star on Twitter with over 828,000 followers.
Read Also: ‘Thank You For Being Such A Big Sister To Me’ – Tacha Tells Tiwa Savage
The Port Harcourt-born entrepreneur took it upon herself to actively campaign against police and SARS brutality. She also made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage’s latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
BET Celebrates Omah Lay As International Artist Of The Month
Black Entertainment Television UK (BET UK) has named Omah Lay their international artist of the month. Taking to their official Twitter page, they write that the rising Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter is an incredible artist.
In their words:
“We’re celebrating @omah_lay as our BET Amplified International artist all month. Get to know this incredible artist and what inspires him.”
Read Also: Singer 2Face Commends Omah Lay; Claims Title Of Number 1 Fan
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Damn’ crooner shared his journey as an artist via his official Twitter handle. The 23-year-old Port Harcourt artist wrote that he did not know if his songs would be accepted. He, however, acknowledged that his first EP ‘Get Layd’ changed his life.
See his tweet below:
Trending
- National News6 hours ago
Nigeria Officially Slides Into Worst Recession Since 1987
- Education21 hours ago
ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn
- News Feed22 hours ago
I would rather see my husband dead than allow him marry a second wife — Actress Anita Joseph
- News Feed22 hours ago
Bible found unscathed as fire razes shops at popular market in Ghana (Video)
- News Feed22 hours ago
Lady breaks up with lover after he lost his leg while trying to protect her from robbers
- Entertainment7 hours ago
‘My Dad Is The Greatest Of All Time’, Says Wizkid’s First Son, Boluwatife
- News Feed22 hours ago
Davido slams those who attended Peter and Paul Okoye’s birthday separately
- Entertainment8 hours ago
Davido Shows Off Birthday Gift From Chioma