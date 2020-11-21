‘I Will Never Put A Bleaching Cream On My Body’: BBNaija’s Vee

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee, has stated that she will never put a bleaching cream on her body. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the reality TV star, whose real name is Victoria Adeyele, shares a long statement with a caption that reads:

“It’s quite simple tbh.”

Part of her statement reads:

“I’ll state this for the last time (even though I don’t owe ANYONE an explanation) I would never put a whitening/bleaching cream on my body.”

Firstly, I put my pride aside and used their products ONLY for a month. I did my research on the ingredients inside and went ahead because they were natural.”

See her post below: