Connect with us

Entertainment

‘I Will Never Put A Bleaching Cream On My Body’: BBNaija’s Vee

Published

2 mins ago

on

Everyone is a gangster online – Vee tells trolls storming her DM to curse her

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee, has stated that she will never put a bleaching cream on her body. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the reality TV star, whose real name is Victoria Adeyele, shares a long statement with a caption that reads:

“It’s quite simple tbh.”

Part of her statement reads:

“I’ll state this for the last time (even though I don’t owe ANYONE an explanation) I would never put a whitening/bleaching cream on my body.”

Read AlsoBBNaija’s Vee Receives Household Electronics From Fans

Firstly, I put my pride aside and used their products ONLY for a month. I did my research on the ingredients inside and went ahead because they were natural.”

See her post below:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

‘I Only Know PSquare, Not Paul Or Peter’, Says Naira Marley

Published

28 seconds ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

‘Why I Canceled My Proposed #EndSARS Protest’ - Naira Marley (Video)

Naira MarleyPopular Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Naira Marley, has reacted to Davido’s tweet on the Okoye twins by saying that he does not know Peter or Paul; he only knows PSquare.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had written about the feud between the Nigerian veteran singers, lambasting those who attended their separate birthday parties.

Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS!! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai“, Davido wrote on Friday night.

Read Also‘There Are So Many Naira Marley’s Songs That I Wish I Sang’ – Wizkid

Naira Marley retweeted the tweet then wrote:

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na psquare I know”

See Naira Marley’s tweet below:

Naira Marley’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Happy Birthday Love’, Tacha Tells Twitter CEO, Jack On His Birthday

Published

49 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

BBNaija’s Tacha Pens Special Message To Her Future Husband

Reality TV star, Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, has sent a lovely birthday message to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her official Twitter account to write a simple birthday text directly addressing the tech mogul.

Jack!!! @jack HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I can’t believe I almost skipped your day. Happy Birthday Love“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Tacha is the most followed Big Brother Naija star on Twitter with over 828,000 followers.

Read Also‘Thank You For Being Such A Big Sister To Me’ – Tacha Tells Tiwa Savage

The Port Harcourt-born entrepreneur took it upon herself to actively campaign against police and SARS brutality. She also made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage’s latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.

See her tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

BET Celebrates Omah Lay As International Artist Of The Month

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Omah Lay Lo Lo

Omah Lay

Black Entertainment Television UK (BET UK) has named Omah Lay their international artist of the month. Taking to their official Twitter page, they write that the rising Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter is an incredible artist.

In their words:

“We’re celebrating @omah_lay as our BET Amplified International artist all month. Get to know this incredible artist and what inspires him.”

Read AlsoSinger 2Face Commends Omah Lay; Claims Title Of Number 1 Fan

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Damn’ crooner shared his journey as an artist via his official Twitter handle. The 23-year-old Port Harcourt artist wrote that he did not know if his songs would be accepted. He, however, acknowledged that his first EP ‘Get Layd’ changed his life.

See his tweet below:

BET’s tweet

Continue Reading

Trending