‘I Will Love To See Lesbianism Legalized In Nigeria’ – BBNaija‘s Diane
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Diane Yashim, recently said that she would love to see ‘lesbianism’ being decriminalized in Nigeria.
The reality TV star made this known during a question and answer session with some of her fans via Instagram.
Diane had asked her fans to reveal some the secrets they haven’t shared with anyone.
One of her fans decided to come clean about her sexuality as she stated that she is attracted to girls and she wished that lesbianism is permitted in the country.
In response to this, Diane also wished that lesbianism could be legalized in Nigeria.
The reality TV star also tried to cheer up another fan, who admitted to being gay and depressed.
See their exchange below:
‘Poverty Has Been Weaponized By Powerful People’ – Singer Simi
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye alias Simi, has shared that poverty is being weaponized by people in power for their selfish interests.
For this reason, the ‘Duduke’ crooner took to her Twitter page to implore people to donate to an NGO set up to feed the underprivileged in Lagos.
The NGO known as Project F.E.E.D (Feed, Educate, Empower, Develop) was created as an offshoot of the #EndSARS movement.
In Simi’s words:
“We can all agree that poverty, hunger has been weaponized by the powers that be. We can be a part of the solution. Follow them and pls donate whatever you can to help the cause. If you can’t, that’s ok. Please spread the word”
See her tweet below:
OAP Dotun Blasts Nigerians Who Remained Silent About #EndSARS, But Are Vocal On US Elections
Popular Nigerian media personality, Dotun has slammed Nigerians who remained silent during #EndSars protests but are now speaking up about the US elections.
This comes ahead of the United States of America planned presidential election which is set to hold on Tuesday between Democratic, Joe Biden and Republican, Donald Trump.
Taking to Twitter, Dotun wrote;
“If you post or posted anything about vote Biden or Trump and you are a Nigerian. You live here but You didn’t post about #EndSARs or #PoliceBrutality Thunder fire you!”
See his tweet below:
If you post or posted anything about vote Biden or Trump and you are a Nigerian. You live here
but
You didn’t post about #EndSARs or #PoliceBrutality
Thunder fire you!
— Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) November 3, 2020
Why Africa Is Not Yet Independent – 2face Idibia
Nigerian veteran musician, Innocent Idibia alias 2face, has explained why he thinks Africa is still struggling to get independence.
The Benue State-born singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share a series of tweets in which he highlights the major problems hindering the development of Africa.
He said the educational system and the media are key to the development of Africa.
In his words:
“Until we get our own EDUCATION system plus our MEDIA system plus our AFRICAN POLICY system plus our RESOURCE CONTROL system plus our UNIFIED DEFENCE system We will never be independent and in control of African development. #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”
See his Twitter post below:
mark jackson
November 3, 2020 at 12:04 pm
Certainly not here in Nigeria. We are God’s chosen children in Nigeria. The best place for you to live is Sodom and Gomorrah. Pls pack your bag and baggage’s and locate to that country immediately. That is where you should be.