‘I Will Do What Queens Do, I Will Govern’ – Mercy Eke Says As She Shares New Photos

Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke, has shared new photos of herself. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to caption the photos thus:

“Je ferai ce que font les reines, je gouvernerai”

The caption written in French, when translated to English, reads thus:

“I will do what queens do, I will govern”

The entreprenuer and former video vixen has recently been in the news for breaking up with her longtime reality TV star boyfriend, Ike Onyema.

She has since been referring to herself as ‘Mrs H’. Ike Onyema has also been throwing subtle shades at her since she made their split public.

See her Twitter post below:

See the photos below: