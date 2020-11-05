Entertainment
‘I Will Do What Queens Do, I Will Govern’ – Mercy Eke Says As She Shares New Photos
Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke, has shared new photos of herself. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to caption the photos thus:
“Je ferai ce que font les reines, je gouvernerai”
The caption written in French, when translated to English, reads thus:
“I will do what queens do, I will govern”
The entreprenuer and former video vixen has recently been in the news for breaking up with her longtime reality TV star boyfriend, Ike Onyema.
She has since been referring to herself as ‘Mrs H’. Ike Onyema has also been throwing subtle shades at her since she made their split public.
See her Twitter post below:
See the photos below:
Wizkid, Kimoprah Flirt On Instagram (Photo)
Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has shocked everyone after he flirted with reality TV star, Kimoprah on her Instagram page. The superstar award winning singer, who recently released his fourth studio album ‘Made in Lagos’, took to Kimoprah’s comment section to drop a comment that reads:
“Yes baby”
He also used the heart emoji. Kimoprah equally responded with love emojis.
Their exchange on Instagram has left fans wondering the exact nature of their relationship. While a few fans have expressed delight in what may become of their romance, other fans do not want the romance to become serious. This is because of Wizkid’s history of breaking a lot of women’s hearts.
See their exchange on Instagram below:
Anita Joseph Blast Fans After Telling Them To Thank Her Husband
Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph slammed some of her fans, who joked about sleeping with husband, MC Fish.
This comes after the curvy film star showered encomium on her man.
The actress also called on her fans to help her thank her man.
Anita penned a heartfelt message via Instagram to her husband and she also recalled how he managed to fix an issue she had.
In her words;
“If you see my Husband help me thank him
He’s everything I prayed for and More.
On this Day of my shoot he wanted to fix the mic, the button on my dress fell out he knew I was gona cry. Infact I don start to wan cry
He went down the reception no button He searched everywhere none chai
Came back again went out to the supermarket and got a set of niddles and buttons and treads
And he said My Sunshine come and Dress up iv Fixed it oh awwww my King Nwoke ka Dimkpa
Biko hail my Super star my super Black chock @realmcfish I Naked pray for you Pappy m”, she wrote.
Reacting to the post, fans of the actress trooped to the comment section to reveal how they would like to thank her husband.
Irked by the comments, the actress put her fans in their places.
See the exchange below:
‘Marry A Girl You Can Afford’ – Actress Chidinma Aneke Tells Men
Popular Nigerian actress, Chidinma Aneke has told men to marry women they can provide for and stop using the infamous mantra that ‘women love money’
Taking to her Instagram page, the actress noted that there is a female for every male and vice versa.
In her words;
“There’s a female for every male. Please, marry a girl you can afford and stop saying women love money. Do you love poverty? #Hello”, she wrote.
The film star also captioned her post with laughter emojis.
See her post below:
