Yetunde Bakare threatens to expose men sending her nude photos

Nigerian actress Yetunde Bakare has threatened to expose the men that are fond of sending their nude photos to her DM.

The actress who is regularly being trolled on Instagram for being a regular commentator on Tunde Ednut’s page, took to her page to issue the stren warning to people bombarding her DM with photos of their manhood.

She wrote:

Please to y’all sending nudes to my dm kindly stop before I disgrace you publicly ! I don’t care about long d**k so y’all should stop harassing me somebody can’t even check dm in peace which one is 10 commandments of eating P**sy please y’all should avoid me.