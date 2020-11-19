Connect with us

News Feed

”I Will Be A Billionaire” – BBNaija Winner, Laycon Declares

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper and 2020 winner of Big Brother Naija,  Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known known as Laycon has declared riches upon his life.

Taking to his Twitter page on November 18, the ‘AWA FIERCE’ crooner declared that he will be a billionaire.

“I will be a billionaire“, he wrote.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Lai Mohammed Condemns CNN Investigation On Lekki Shooting

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday said the October 20 Lekki shootings were a “massacre without bodies”, reiterating the federal government’s position that military men did not shoot at protesters, despite damning evidence to the contrary.

The Minister made the remark at a press conference in Abuja.

His comments come a day after US-based media, CNN, published a report which, using cellphone videos obtained from witnesses, showed Nigerian soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll-gate.

According to Channels News, Mr. Mohammed tagged the CNN report as promoting a baseless and preconceived narrative.

He said that the mainstream media should confirm the veracity of footage used before airing.

He also added that the government will work with stakeholders to curb fake news on social media.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Nigerians react as Ka3na unfollows Ozo on social media

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

BBNaija star Ka3na has left tongues wagging when she unfollowed ex-housemate Ozo on Instagram.

The reality TV stars used to be very good friends while they were in the house. However, a few days ago, it was discovered that Ka3na had unfollowed the handsome young man on social media.

A few months ago after Ozo was evicted from the BBNaija show, he told the show’s host Ebuka that he knew he was stupid in his pursuit of Nengi’s love.

Reacting to the statement, Ka3na noted that she was shocked by his eviction.

She, however, added that Ozo was indeed aware that he played stupid all along.

Although the young man did not react to his fellow housemate’s statement, it is surprising why Ka3na unfollowed him.

Nigerians reacted to the development as they aired their thoughts.

Read the comments below:

amara.faith.902:

“Ozo has not noticed.”

la_omarh:

“What was she expecting??? After all the gum body.”

susankesebonye:

“She angry because Ozo refused to do the front cover of the magazine with her.”

sirwills:

“Ozo didn’t give her what she wants.”

Continue Reading

News Feed

I love Davido but he isn’t one of my favs – Singer Emma Nyra reveals

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Nigerian singer Emma Nyra recently took to her official Twitter page to reveal who her favorite singers are.

In a simple tweet, Nyra stated that her favourite musicians were Tekno, Wande Coal, and Wizkid. The singer went on to ask her followers if they have any questions for her.

A follower called Joshua Chukwuebuka replied the singer and said that there is trouble for whoever does not like Davido.

In response to Joshua’s statement, Nyra noted that she loves Davido but the father of three is not one of her favorites.

Meanwhile, a peek into the Instagram page of Nyra, shows a video of her encouraging her fans to buy Davido’s music tickets while she was seated with the singer.

Her recent statement, however, came as a surprise to some people who have seen the singers together.

Continue Reading

Trending