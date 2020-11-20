‘I Will Always Love Music’, Says Burna Boy

Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy, has revealed his love for music. The award-winning globally-acclaimed artist took to his Twitter page to state this.

In his words:

“Dear music, You have always been my everything. Thank you. I will always Love you.”

The Afro-fusion singer also delivered a live virtual performance of some of his hit songs courtesy of Melody Virtual. He was joined by Wizkid towards the end of the performance.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Monsters You Made’ artist, who set up billboards across major highways in Lagos and Port Harcourt during the #EndSARS protests, also cleared the air on his alleged accident.

See his tweet below: