Entertainment
‘I Will Always Love Music’, Says Burna Boy
Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy, has revealed his love for music. The award-winning globally-acclaimed artist took to his Twitter page to state this.
In his words:
“Dear music, You have always been my everything. Thank you. I will always Love you.”
The Afro-fusion singer also delivered a live virtual performance of some of his hit songs courtesy of Melody Virtual. He was joined by Wizkid towards the end of the performance.
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Monsters You Made’ artist, who set up billboards across major highways in Lagos and Port Harcourt during the #EndSARS protests, also cleared the air on his alleged accident.
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Celebrates 10 Years Of Her First Studio Album, ‘Pink Friday’
American female rapper, Nicki Minaj, has celebrated ten years of her first studio album titled ‘Pink Friday’. The hip hop star took to Twitter on Friday to address her fans, known as the Barbz, regarding the celebrations.
She also stated that Twitter provided an emoji to support the hashtag #PinkFriday.
In her words:
“#PinkFriday #NickiMinaj #PinkFriday10 #Barbz #PinkFridayAnniversary I love this emoji Twitter gave us in honor of the big day. Use one or more of these tags with every tweet. What was your favorite song on #PinkFriday?????”
‘Pink Friday’ was released on November 20, 2010. It produced her hit songs, ‘Your Love’ and ‘Moment For Life’.
Entertainment
‘I Try To Make Everyone Happy But None Of Them Tries To Make Me Smile’ – Tonto Dikeh Laments
Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to lament about how she try to makes others happy but they never do the same for her.
The movie star, who is constantly sharing her thoughts and feelings with her social media followers, wrote;
“I try to make everyone happy, but none of them even tries to make me smile.”
The actress then asked her social media followers if they feel the same way.
In her words;
“pls raise your hands if you feel this way!!! It’s well”, she wrote.
Entertainment
‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye
Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, whose sobriquet is Rudeboy, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye.
Information Nigeria recalls the singer had earlier dragged his sister-in-law by the neck after she celebrated him and his brother on their 39th birthday on Wednesday.
The singer had called out his sister-in-law and he accused her of being the brain behind their family woes.
Taking to his Instastories, Paul once again cautioned Lola to stop posting about him and tagging him because he hates pretenders.
