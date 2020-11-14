Entertainment
‘I Was 19, Queer And Just Excited To Be In The Closet When I Joined YBNL’ – Temmie Ovwasa Reveals
Former YBNL signee, Temmie Ovwasa took to her Twitter account to get somethings off her chest and she opened up about her sexuality.
Ovwasa reacted to claims that she got signed to singer, Olamide’s record label, YBNL, because ‘she is the girl everyone is sleeping with.’
The musician, in a string of tweets, revealed that she was 19-years-old at the time and she was still hiding her sexuality when she joined the record label.
The ‘Jabole’ crooner said that she identifies as queer- an umbrella term used for people whose sexual orientation is not exclusively heterosexual and it can be used by anyone under the LGBTQ spectrum.
It didn’t end there as she shared the some of the struggle she faces as a female artist.
In her words;
“Someone once said that I was signed to YBNL because I’m the girl everyone is fucking,
I was 19, Queer af and just excited to be in the closet.
Had to deal with answering stupid questions about men and my sexuality on live TV.
While my male counterparts were focusing on the music.
“The misogyny in the music industry breaks me!!
The fact that it’s normalized fucks with my head.
Next time you listen to the radio take note of how many Female artists have their songs played.
One day I’ll be talking my shit, Not today tho… Today we masturbate and drink wine.
“I still get referred to as “that girl they signed”
Let me tell you about the “one woman spot”, it is no privilege, your life is not an audition!
None of those men had/have nothing on me.
But we thank God for patriarchal privilege and bored people who are easily impressed,” she tweeted.
When a fan mentioned that record labels spend less time promoting their female artist.
The singer responded;
“I was signed for 5 years! 5 fucking years!!! Recorded back to back!
So yes, they’re misogynistic fucks.
See the tweets below:
Actor Williams Uchemba Shares Pre-Wedding Photos
With the big day just around the corner, Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba has shared a couple of his pre-wedding photos with his fiancée, Brunella Oscar on social media.
The actor cum philanthropist is set to tie the nuptial knot with his fiancée on November 21 and the couple decided to capture their love story in the beautiful photographs.
Information Nigeria recalls Uchemba broke the news of his engagement in the penultimate two weeks ago and he also introduced his bride-to-be to the world.
Fans and celebrities alike have begun to send in their congratulatory messages to the couple.
See photos below:
Young Comedienne, Emmanuella Gifts Her Mom A House
10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel recently put a smile on her mother’s face as she gifted her a newly built and furnished house.
The young comedienne shared the photos of the house via Instagram with a caption which reads;
“I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it wont make us go to hell my super Christmas mummy. I love you.”
Read Also: Fans Blast Comedian For Commenting On Emmanuella’s Breast
See her post below:
DJ Cuppy To Release New Video Featuring Stonebwoy, ‘Karma’
Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, is set to release a new music video featuring Ghanaian rapper, Stonebwoy, titled ‘Karma’.
The song is a track on her debut studio album, ‘Original Copy’.
Taking to Instagram on Friday afternoon, the celebrity disc jockey, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, shared pictures from the set of the music video. Her caption asks fans if they want the video released.
It reads:
“Should I drop the #Karma video?”
Information Nigeria recalls the musician recently celebrated her 28th birthday with a lot of fanfare. She received messages from fans all over the world who had a lovely thing or two to say about her.
See her Instagram post below:
