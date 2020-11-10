Entertainment
‘I Want Vee, Laycon To Record A Song Together’ – Noble Igwe
Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has declared his wish to listen to a song from reality TV stars, Vee and Laycon.
The fashion icon and social media influencer took to his Twitter page to make his desire known. He added that the song is likely to be a hit if it is released before December.
In his words:
“I really wish @veeiye & @itsLaycon will get into a studio as e dey hot. Thing is, if they can, they may put out something that will bang this Detty December.”
Read Also: Noble Igwe, AY Makun Clash On Twitter Over Comedians Who Invite Politicians To Their Shows
Information Nigeria recalls Vee was present at Laycon’s birthday party on Sunday. She was donned in a lovely gold gown and enjoyed herself thoroughly.
See Noble Igwe’s tweet below:
Entertainment
Laycon Pens Beautiful Love Note To His Mum On Her Birthday
Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon has appreciated his mum’s efforts on her birthday. The rapper turned reality TV star took to his Twitter page to write a touching letter to her showing the world the kind of bond that exists between mother and son.
It reads:
“Happy birthday to you Mother, happy birthday to my one and only, happy birthday to Mama Temitope, Mama Alake, and Mama Conny. I love you Mum.
I thank you for everything you’ve instilled in me, I thank you for the tough love, I thank you for the care, the sacrifices, the love, the discipline, the pampering, I cannot thank you enough. I love you Mum.
Read Also: Laycon Reacts After Fan Gifts Him Sex Toy As Birthday Gift (Video)
I thank God for choosing you to be Mother. I thank God for having you as mother. I pray that you live long in good health and that your joy will never turn to sadness. I love you Mum.”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Greed Is The Root Of Nigeria’s Problem’ – Comedian Woli Agba
Popular comedian, Ayo Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba has shared his view on the root of Nigeria’s problem. The ace comedian took to his Instagram story to state that greed is the root of Nigeria’s problem.
He also shared a solution to the problem. According to him, if people stop celebrating greed, then Nigeria will become a better country for all.
He also implied that it is only greed that will make a man build a mansion with 30 rooms.
Read Also: Why Men Cheat On Their Wives – Woli Agba Reveals
In his words:
“The root of Naija’s problem is Greed. And we need to stop celebrating greed. A man with mansion of 30 rooms should not receive our accolades anymore. We are not freaked by their extravagant life style.”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘How I Got Into The Nigerian Music Industry’ – Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed how she got into the Nigerian music industry. This was during the second part of her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu titled ‘Black Box interview’ on Bounce Live Radio.
She said she was inspired by D’Banj while she was in L.A. She also said that she didn’t want to be an average R&B singer in America because she could see that Nigerian/African music was beginning to gain momentum.
However, it wasn’t easy for her. She was rejected by all the record labels she applied to, including Mo Hits’ and Banky W’s EME.
Read Also: Why I don’t hide my age – Tiwa Savage reveals
Eventually, she and her ex-husband, Tee Billz decided to start their record label named ‘323 Entertainment’.
Watch the interview HERE
