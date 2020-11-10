‘I Want Vee, Laycon To Record A Song Together’ – Noble Igwe

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has declared his wish to listen to a song from reality TV stars, Vee and Laycon.

The fashion icon and social media influencer took to his Twitter page to make his desire known. He added that the song is likely to be a hit if it is released before December.

In his words:

“I really wish @veeiye & @itsLaycon will get into a studio as e dey hot. Thing is, if they can, they may put out something that will bang this Detty December.”

Read Also: Noble Igwe, AY Makun Clash On Twitter Over Comedians Who Invite Politicians To Their Shows

Information Nigeria recalls Vee was present at Laycon’s birthday party on Sunday. She was donned in a lovely gold gown and enjoyed herself thoroughly.

See Noble Igwe’s tweet below: