I Want Nigeria To Be Counted Among Countries That Don’t Tolerate But Fight Corruption – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his desire is to make Nigeria a country that has no tolerance for corruption, but one where the menace is vigorously battled.

He said this on Friday while receiving the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Investigation of Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (Rtd), at State House, Abuja.

President Buhari declared that nobody is too big to be investigated in the commitment of his administration in fighting corruption in Nigeria.

The President noted that he is aware that corruption exists in many parts of Nigeria’s system but his government remains unwavering in the fight and therefore wants all stakeholders to join hands with him in the fight against corruption.

After receiving the report, Buhari said; ”Corruption is present in all countries. Some Governments treat it with levity. Some fight it all the time. I want Nigeria to be counted among those countries that do not tolerate but fight corruption.”