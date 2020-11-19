‘I Try To Make Everyone Happy But None Of Them Tries To Make Me Smile’ – Tonto Dikeh Laments

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to lament about how she try to makes others happy but they never do the same for her.

The movie star, who is constantly sharing her thoughts and feelings with her social media followers, wrote;

“I try to make everyone happy, but none of them even tries to make me smile.”

The actress then asked her social media followers if they feel the same way.

In her words;

“pls raise your hands if you feel this way!!! It’s well”, she wrote.

Read Also: “Don’t Share Your Pain With Everyone” – Tonto Dikeh Advises Fans

See her full post below: