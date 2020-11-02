‘I Tried To Kill Myself Twice’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian superstar singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she tried to kill herself on two different occasions as a result of the bullying she received as a black kid in London.

The award winning singer and songwriter shared this information during her Black Box interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Live Radio.

She said she moved to London with her mother at the age of 10. She also said her strong Nigerian accent at the time was mocked by her classmates in school.

In her words:

“I was teased so bad. They used to call me ‘African girl’, ‘Foo foo’, ‘Your food smells’ and so on. It was terrible. It was so bad that I literally tried to kill myself two times. I was really depressed.”

