“I thought I would be a millionaire & be married before 23” – Erica

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim who was the favorite of many viewers of the BBNaija reality TV show has revealed she thought she would become a millionaire and be married before turning 23.

The reality TV star disclosed this during a question and answer session with her fans on her official Twitter page yesterday, November 17.

She was responding to an Elite who asked how she felt graduating from the university at the age of 19.

According to Erica who is now 26, she thought she would become a millionaire, get married and live happily ever after before the age of 23.

She tweeted, “I was really excited cos I thought I’d be a millionaire and get married and live happily ever after before 23.”

Sequel to her response, another fan Tina, informed her that she already has a picture of her future husband and requested to make a sketch him through her mind’s eyes.

You already know who my future husband is? Prophet Tina 🙌🏽 https://t.co/W5deqne0uF — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 17, 2020

When another fan asked if Kiddwaya is anywhere close to the picture she saw through her mind’s eyes, Tina gave the reply below;

Prophet Tina, is this any close pic.twitter.com/ctV87dgxut — 👑Wakeelah⭐ (@Wakeelah_teju) November 17, 2020

The 26 year old Abia State native came into limelight after she participated and got disqualified in the 5th edition of the BBNaija reality TV show.