‘I Think I’m Cursed When It Comes To Men’ – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Shares Her Plight

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada recently took to social media to share her plight with her social media followers.

The reality TV star said that she thinks she is cursed when it comes to men and she gave an instance.

The entrepreneur revealed that she never requests for money from men, and when she is in a relationship, she assist the man in building himself.

Ifu Ennada then disclosed how she once gave a man N200k to clear his 150k debt and to buy good for himself.

The reality TV star mentioned that she has been meeting “useless” men and maybe she is not destined to get married like Paul in the Bible.

In her closing remark, the entrepreneur said even though she is sucker for love but she has come to terms with the fact that not everyone is meant to have a ‘fantastic’ love story.

