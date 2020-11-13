‘I Thank God For The Day I Found You’ – Davido Tells Mayorkun

DMW boss, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has said that he is grateful to God for granting him the opportunity to discover his signee, Mayorkun.

The singer made the remark after Mayorkun posted a video which shows him singing along to his latest collaborative effort with the former.

The song, which is is titled, ‘The Best’, is included in Davido’s recently released body of work, “A Better Time.”

Taking to Twitter, the DMW boss reposted the video and he stated that he is thankful to God for the day he found his signee.

In his words;

“Thank God for the day I found u,” he tweeted.

