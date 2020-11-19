Connect with us

Entertainment

‘I Thank God For My Life’, Davido Anticipates 28th Birthday

Published

11 mins ago

on

Material things are becoming useless to me: Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has taken to Twitter to appreciate God as he counts down to his 28th birthday on November 21.

The award-winning artist, who recently dropped his third studio album ‘A Better Time’, wrote via his official Twitter handle:

“BIG 28 on the way! I thank God for my life!”

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Fem’ singer recently appreciated his fans, notably called ’30 BG’, for showing him love and support by making his latest album amass over 100 million streams on all digital streaming platforms within a short period of three days.

Read Also‘I Love Davido But He Isn’t One Of My Favorites’ – Singer Emma Nyra Reveals

Davido was also recently spotted splashing luxury gifts on his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

See his tweet below:

the singer’s tweet

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Published

20 seconds ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Paul Okoye ‘Drags’ His Twin Brother‘s Wife, Lola

Paul Okoye, Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, whose sobriquet is Rudeboy, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had earlier dragged his sister-in-law by the neck after she celebrated him and his brother on their 39th birthday on Wednesday.

The singer had called out his sister-in-law and he accused her of being the brain behind their family woes.

Taking to his Instastories, Paul once again cautioned Lola to stop posting about him and tagging him because he hates pretenders.

Read Also: Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brother’s Wife; Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights

Read his post below:

The singer’s post

The singer’s post

Another post

Another post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘I Take Pleasure In Accomplishments, Not Money’ – Cardi B

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Cardi B

Grammy Award Winning American rapper, Cardi B

American female rap star, Cardi B, has revealed that she takes pleasure in accomplishments and not money. The award winning hip hop artist took to Twitter to share the piece of detail about herself.

In her words:

“It’s not about the money. It’s about the pleasure of accomplishments.”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, won in the Best Hip Hop Category at the 2020 MTV EMA.

Read AlsoOffset Shares Video Of Cardi B Cleaning; Calls Her Out For ‘Lying’ In Her WAP Song

She also went back on her decision to file a divorce suit against her husband, rapper Offset with whom she has a two-year-old daughter named Kulture.

See her tweet below:

The rapper’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘The Best Medicine Is Laughter’, Says Alicia Keys

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

American singer, Alicia Keys, has stated that the best medicine is laughter. The Grammy award-winning 39-year-old singer and songwriter, whose real name is Alicia Augello Cook, took to her official Twitter page to share photos of herself.

According to the ‘We Are Here’ crooner, she is the best when it comes to pillow fights. Her caption reads:

“Pillow fight anyone?? The best medicine is laughter!! Make sure u laugh today?!! Sending u ultimate love! And if we had a pillow fight I would win!!”

Read AlsoAlicia Keys Shares Letter She Wrote To Her Father When She Was A Teenager

Information Nigeria recalls the trained pianist has also spoken on working with Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz for her latest album titled ‘Alicia’.

See her Twitter post below:

https://twitter.com/aliciakeys/status/1328793147967729666?s=20

Continue Reading

Trending