‘I Thank God For My Life’, Davido Anticipates 28th Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has taken to Twitter to appreciate God as he counts down to his 28th birthday on November 21.

The award-winning artist, who recently dropped his third studio album ‘A Better Time’, wrote via his official Twitter handle:

“BIG 28 on the way! I thank God for my life!”

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Fem’ singer recently appreciated his fans, notably called ’30 BG’, for showing him love and support by making his latest album amass over 100 million streams on all digital streaming platforms within a short period of three days.

Davido was also recently spotted splashing luxury gifts on his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

See his tweet below: