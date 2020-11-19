Entertainment
‘I Thank God For My Life’, Davido Anticipates 28th Birthday
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has taken to Twitter to appreciate God as he counts down to his 28th birthday on November 21.
The award-winning artist, who recently dropped his third studio album ‘A Better Time’, wrote via his official Twitter handle:
“BIG 28 on the way! I thank God for my life!”
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Fem’ singer recently appreciated his fans, notably called ’30 BG’, for showing him love and support by making his latest album amass over 100 million streams on all digital streaming platforms within a short period of three days.
Read Also: ‘I Love Davido But He Isn’t One Of My Favorites’ – Singer Emma Nyra Reveals
Davido was also recently spotted splashing luxury gifts on his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye
Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, whose sobriquet is Rudeboy, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye.
Information Nigeria recalls the singer had earlier dragged his sister-in-law by the neck after she celebrated him and his brother on their 39th birthday on Wednesday.
The singer had called out his sister-in-law and he accused her of being the brain behind their family woes.
Taking to his Instastories, Paul once again cautioned Lola to stop posting about him and tagging him because he hates pretenders.
Read Also: Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brother’s Wife; Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights
Read his post below:
Entertainment
‘I Take Pleasure In Accomplishments, Not Money’ – Cardi B
American female rap star, Cardi B, has revealed that she takes pleasure in accomplishments and not money. The award winning hip hop artist took to Twitter to share the piece of detail about herself.
In her words:
“It’s not about the money. It’s about the pleasure of accomplishments.”
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, won in the Best Hip Hop Category at the 2020 MTV EMA.
Read Also: Offset Shares Video Of Cardi B Cleaning; Calls Her Out For ‘Lying’ In Her WAP Song
She also went back on her decision to file a divorce suit against her husband, rapper Offset with whom she has a two-year-old daughter named Kulture.
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
‘The Best Medicine Is Laughter’, Says Alicia Keys
American singer, Alicia Keys, has stated that the best medicine is laughter. The Grammy award-winning 39-year-old singer and songwriter, whose real name is Alicia Augello Cook, took to her official Twitter page to share photos of herself.
According to the ‘We Are Here’ crooner, she is the best when it comes to pillow fights. Her caption reads:
“Pillow fight anyone?? The best medicine is laughter!! Make sure u laugh today?!! Sending u ultimate love! And if we had a pillow fight I would win!!”
Read Also: Alicia Keys Shares Letter She Wrote To Her Father When She Was A Teenager
Information Nigeria recalls the trained pianist has also spoken on working with Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz for her latest album titled ‘Alicia’.
See her Twitter post below:
https://twitter.com/aliciakeys/status/1328793147967729666?s=20
Trending
- Entertainment6 hours ago
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
- Lifestyle7 hours ago
A Graduate, Mother Of 2, Edo State Indigene… Meet Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Bam Bam Reacts As Fan Prays For Her Marriage
- Entertainment5 hours ago
Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brother’s Wife; Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights
- News Feed21 hours ago
Couple excited as they welcome twins after 16 years of marriage (Photos)
- News Feed21 hours ago
Men are sweet, they constantly worry about money so they can provide for their loved ones – Nigerian lady says as she prays for men
- News Feed5 hours ago
Mother gifts new car to daughter ‘who did so well’ in 2020 WASSCE
- Entertainment9 hours ago
Made In Lagos By Wizkid, A Better Time By Davido, Which Is Better?