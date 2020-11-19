‘I Take Pleasure In Accomplishments, Not Money’ – Cardi B

American female rap star, Cardi B, has revealed that she takes pleasure in accomplishments and not money. The award winning hip hop artist took to Twitter to share the piece of detail about herself.

In her words:

“It’s not about the money. It’s about the pleasure of accomplishments.”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, won in the Best Hip Hop Category at the 2020 MTV EMA.

She also went back on her decision to file a divorce suit against her husband, rapper Offset with whom she has a two-year-old daughter named Kulture.

See her tweet below: