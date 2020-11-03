News Feed
I Sent Her N27K For Transport, Pizza And Ice-Cream But She Didn’t Show Up -Nigeria Man Cries Out
Popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin took to his Instagram handle to tell the story of a young man who sent N27,000 to a babe, who didn’t show up.
According to the post, the man who is now in a serious dilemma said the act of this girl is ruining the chances of other ladies.
He recounts how he was a scammed by an unknown Yoruba girl whom he has been chatting with for about two months now and finally, she told him she wants to visit.
The young man narrating his ordeal said he sent the sum of N15,000 to the lady to make her hair.
He further explains that he later sent her another N12,000 for her transport fare and also to buy pizza and ice cream on her way coming.
In a voice of regret to the relationship expert, the young man exclaimed that the girl, pizza and ice-cream, never showed up.
Trying to reach her through her mobile phone, she didn’t pick, she later diverted his call to another number, he further narrates.
Still hoping she would come, he went to stand outside his gate in case she shows, he didn’t see her. After about an hour, he gave up.
The man finally concluded that he can never trust any lady monetarily again. He has lent his lesson.
Read the story below;
News Feed
Boy arrested for declaring himself IGP gains admission into secondary school
Gift Osayuwu,11-year-old boy, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in Edo Police station attack, has gained admission into a private secondary school in Edo state.
This was made known by Kola Edokpayi, the coordinator of human rights group, Talakwa Parliament, in a statement on Monday, November 2.
According to him, the boy was enrolled into JSS 1 in “one of the ‘best private schools” in Benin City the Edo State capital today.
Gift was accompanied to his new school by his widowed mother, who is a pure water seller according to reports.
Recall Gift was arrested for allegedly joining a gang of hoodlums that attacked Oba Market police station at Evbuotubu area of Benin City. After the attack, he was said to have worn the uniform of a police sergeant and declared himself as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
However, he was released by the police on Friday, October 30 after which he revealed that his dream is to become IGP in the future.
Donations into the boy’s Education Trust Fund have continued to pour in from concerned philanthropic Nigerians who want his dream of becoming IGP to come to reality.
News Feed
WAEC 2020: Ogwubie Chikemzi Gets A1 In All Subjects
A young secondary school student, Ogwubie Chikemzi, has done excellently well in her West African Examination Council by clearing all the subjects with distinction.
Information Nigerian recalls that WAEC results for the 2020 examination was released on Monday.
About 1,338,358, representing 86.99 percent of 1,538,445 candidates who sat for the examination obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without the compulsory English Language and Mathematics.
Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise stood out among her peers as she had parallel A’s in all her subjects. This was made known on Twitter by Ikwerre Youth Movement Television.
They wrote;
News Feed
#EndSARS: Buhari Hails Bauchi Youths For Not Joining Protest
Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the maturity of youth in Bauchi state for ignoring the last #EndSARS protest against police brutality and reforms.
Buhari gave the commendation during a Townhall meeting at Bauchi he went to discuss the issues affecting the people.
The president who was represented by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said he was impressed by the maturity of the Bauchi state youths for their display of maturity in shunning the misguided agitation.
Read his statement below;
“As your representatives in government, we are very proud of the comportment of the youth in particular, and the generality of the people in the state, in the face of the current hardship. “We are also aware that the hardship has been compounded by the economic downtown occasioned by the global crash in the prices of oil, and the ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic. “Notwithstanding the hardship, you were wise enough not to adopt a solution which will inflict more hardship than the initial problem,”
Trending
- Entertainment10 hours ago
Ultimate Love Winner, Rosie Confirms Break Up With Kachi
- Entertainment10 hours ago
‘I Will Love To See Lesbianism Legalized In Nigeria’ – BBNaija‘s Diane
- National News12 hours ago
#EndSARS: Northern Governors Seek Censorship Of Social Media
- News Feed17 hours ago
Doctor who treated injured victims from the Lekki shooting dies from COVID-19
- Entertainment8 hours ago
‘Nudity At 40 Is Distasteful’ – Uche Maduagwu Blasts Tiwa Savage
- News Feed17 hours ago
Soldiers Who Flogged Women For Indecent Dressing Arrested
- National News7 hours ago
Malami: Hoodlums Wearing Army Uniform Behind Lekki Shooting
- News Feed17 hours ago
Hausa girls have the most premarital sex: Kemi Olunloyo