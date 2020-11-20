I recorded all my biggest hit songs while sitting down – Wizkid reveals

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (born 16 July 1990), known professionally as Wizkid has revealed the secrets to recording his biggest hits amongst other aspects of his music-making process.

Following the release of his album ‘Made In Lagos’, Wizkid was seen conversing with a group of friends in London, in a video posted by STEELO on YouTube.

Wizkid disclosed that all his biggest hits were recorded in a no-stress zone as he sat down voicing the songs which became hits.

All my biggest songs from Holla at your boy to Joro, Soko, Ojuelegba, I recorded sitting down. You know as E bi for my house for Lagos, chilling, no stress,” The No Stress singer said.

The multi-award winning singer who expressed confidence in himself because he is ”Wizkid” also said he doesn’t fancy promotions and doing press because he knows what the people want and he delivers it in his music

He said:

“You see promo, I hate doing that shit, you know press, I hate doing that shit bro. So like I knew exactly what the people wanted. Like I understand. P2J is the only nigga that understands it. Pull up there and say it’s me Wizkid, this is how I like to record, they will give me mic.”

Watch below: