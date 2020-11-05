‘I Only Want A Beautiful, Happy Life’ – Omoni Oboli

Omoni OboliNollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has revealed that the only thing she wants is a happy and beautiful life. The award winning filmmaker, who recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary, took to her Instagram story to share this information.

She also stated that she is done with ugly things in her life. In her words:

“I’m only about that beautiful and happy life I AM SO SICK OF ‘UGLY’!!! I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT PHYSICAL LOOKS. I’M TALKING ABOUT UGLY HEARTS, UGLY SOULS AND UGLY ACTIONS.”

The movie star has also promised to release a new series ‘Last Year Single’ very soon.

See her Instagram story below: