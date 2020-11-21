Connect with us

‘I Only Know PSquare, Not Paul Or Peter’, Says Naira Marley

Published

8 mins ago

on

‘Why I Canceled My Proposed #EndSARS Protest’ - Naira Marley (Video)

Naira MarleyPopular Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Naira Marley, has reacted to Davido’s tweet on the Okoye twins by saying that he does not know Peter or Paul; he only knows PSquare.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had written about the feud between the Nigerian veteran singers, lambasting those who attended their separate birthday parties.

Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS!! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai“, Davido wrote on Friday night.

Naira Marley retweeted the tweet then wrote:

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na psquare I know”

See Naira Marley’s tweet below:

Naira Marley’s tweet

Entertainment

Yemi Alade To Join Other Stars To Announce Grammy Nominations

Published

25 seconds ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade

Nigerian female singer, Yemi Alade, has been chosen among other global stars to announce the Grammy nominees scheduled to hold on November 24, 2020.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner, who just released her fifth studio album titled ‘Empress’, will be announcing the nominees alongside stars like Pepe Aguilar, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Dua Lipa, and Sharon Osbourne.

The tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Recording Academy reads:

“JUST ANNOUNCED: @PepeAguilar, @yemialadee, @NickyBenedetti, @Lauren_Daigle, @MickeyGuyton, @imogenheap, @GayleKing, @DUALIPA and @MrsSOsbourne will join us to announce nominees for the #GRAMMYs on Tuesday! Livestream will begin at 9a.m. PT/12p.m. ET.”

This makes her the first Nigerian artist to announce at the Grammys Live.

See the tweet below:

The recording academy’s tweet

Entertainment

‘I Will Never Put A Bleaching Cream On My Body’: BBNaija’s Vee

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Everyone is a gangster online – Vee tells trolls storming her DM to curse her

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee, has stated that she will never put a bleaching cream on her body. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the reality TV star, whose real name is Victoria Adeyele, shares a long statement with a caption that reads:

“It’s quite simple tbh.”

Part of her statement reads:

“I’ll state this for the last time (even though I don’t owe ANYONE an explanation) I would never put a whitening/bleaching cream on my body.”

Firstly, I put my pride aside and used their products ONLY for a month. I did my research on the ingredients inside and went ahead because they were natural.”

See her post below:

Entertainment

‘Happy Birthday Love’, Tacha Tells Twitter CEO, Jack On His Birthday

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

BBNaija’s Tacha Pens Special Message To Her Future Husband

Reality TV star, Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, has sent a lovely birthday message to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her official Twitter account to write a simple birthday text directly addressing the tech mogul.

Jack!!! @jack HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I can’t believe I almost skipped your day. Happy Birthday Love“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Tacha is the most followed Big Brother Naija star on Twitter with over 828,000 followers.

The Port Harcourt-born entrepreneur took it upon herself to actively campaign against police and SARS brutality. She also made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage’s latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.

See her tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

