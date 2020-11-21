‘I Only Know PSquare, Not Paul Or Peter’, Says Naira Marley

Naira MarleyPopular Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Naira Marley, has reacted to Davido’s tweet on the Okoye twins by saying that he does not know Peter or Paul; he only knows PSquare.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had written about the feud between the Nigerian veteran singers, lambasting those who attended their separate birthday parties.

“Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS!! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai“, Davido wrote on Friday night.

Naira Marley retweeted the tweet then wrote:

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na psquare I know”

See Naira Marley’s tweet below: