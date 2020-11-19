Entertainment
‘I Only Block People Who Insult Me’: Erica Nlewedim
Controversial reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed that she only blocks people who insult her. The self-proclaimed ‘Star Girl’ had taken to Twitter to ask her fans why they are scared of her.
“Why are you scared of me?“, her first tweet reads.
A fan then replied thus:
“You said we shippers annoy you! Since then we have been walking on eggshells and we don’t want to annoy our Star girl”
The award winning actress saw the reply and thought it wise to clear the air once and for all. In a long thread, she wrote:
“Some tend to go overboard, they enforce their opinions on me and insult me too in my dms and some in person when they meet me, when I don’t do things their perfect way.
Read Also: ‘How I Calm Anxiety’ – Erica Nlewedim
I feel like I’m walking on eggshells with shippers. I only block people who insult me. You don’t have to agree with me but don’t insult me, where do we draw the line between criticism and drags?”
See her Twitter thread below:
I only block people who insult me
— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 18, 2020
Entertainment
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr. Dead At 28
Bobby Brown is in a devastated mood following the death of his son named Bobby Jr who was found dead in his home in L.A.
According to an exclusive report provided by TMZ, the 28-year-old deceased son of Whitney Houston’s ex is said to have died of natural causes following investigations carried out by the police.
Bobby Jr. is one of Brown’s seven children whom he had with Kim Ward, his on-and-off ex-lover before he got engaged to Whitney Houston.
Read Also: ‘I don’t think Whitney Houston died from drugs’ – Ex-husband, Bobby Brown
Bobby Jr. was 13 when he appeared on the family’s erstwhile Bravo reality show, ‘Being Bobby Brown’. The show lasted for a brief period of time.
Entertainment
Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brother’s Wife; Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights
Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, who now goes by the stage moniker Rudeboy, has called out his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye on social media.
This comes a day after Lola celebrated her husband, Peter and his brother on their 39th birthday.
The mother of two had penned a lovely message to them and she reminded them of being twin brothers despite their ongoing feud.
Reacting to the post, Paul accused his sister-in-law of pretending to be an angel on social media meanwhile people are not aware of “the evil things she does behind closed doors”.
Read Also: ‘You Are Not Just Brothers But Twins’ – Lola Omotayo Writes Birthday Message To Peter And Paul Okoye
Read his post below:
Entertainment
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has caused a stir online after he was seen being affectionate with a lady in a hotel room despite being married.
Information Nigeria recalls that the singer, whose real name is Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, got married for the third time to his baby mama, Olasunkami Ajala in 2019.
Popular blogger, Gistlover, posted a video on social media which sees the singer pecking another lady on the cheek and caressing her breasts.
The blogger captioned it;
“9ice which one be this one again bayi shebi you just got married recently,see as you dey press that girl bresszz,all these young shall grow gehs she sef shoot mouth out like parachute,Una weldone o I come in peace”
Read Also: 9ice is the only man that has broken my heart – Toni Payne
Watch the video below:
Trending
- Entertainment2 hours ago
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
- Politics22 hours ago
Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Suit Against Deputy
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘Women Shouldn’t Feel Ashamed Of Having Multiple Sexual Partners’: Kiki Mordi
- Entertainment22 hours ago
‘Wizkid’s Album Is A Million Times Ahead Of Davido’s’ – Kemi Olunloyo
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday
- National News22 hours ago
Alleged Money Laundering: Court Orders Arrest Of Abdulrasheed Maina
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘Enough With The Beauty Comparism’ – BBNaija’s Lilo Tells Fans
- Entertainment21 hours ago
#LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery