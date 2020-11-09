Entertainment
‘I Now Have A Benzo’ – BBNaija’s Laycon Pens Appreciation Message To His Fans
Popular reality TV star, Laycon has taken to his Instagram page to share a thank-you note he penned to his fans, alias ‘Icons.’
Information Nigeria recalls the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show clocked 27 on Sunday and his fans went all out by putting together a number of thoughtful surprises for him.
Laycon received a Mercedes Benz E350 car gift as well as a music studio on his special day.
Taking to the photo-sharing app on Monday, the reality TV star extended his gratitude to his fans, saying they did ‘the unimaginable.’
In his words;
“Yesterday was 8/11, the day of my birth and iCONs did what I personally consider the unimaginable.
Exactly 6 weeks (to the day) after giving me a dream of winning a competition I did not even think I stood a chance at, you decided that was not enough and went further to shower me with the kind of love that it is hard to comprehend.
From 10pm on the eve of my birthday, the love has not stopped. From my waking moment yesterday, till I laid my head to sleep, it has all been a dream. Thank you for this unearned love.
Words fail me to express how deeply moved, humbled and grateful I am for your kind words, your prayers, your presence and your gifts. I mean, in the space of 6 weeks, you have gifted me two luxury vehicles! Laycon now has a Benzo!!!
I don’t know how to thank you other than to assure you that I will strive to make you all proud. We will grow together. We will all make it together. You will make it and succeed in life.
May God bless you and replenish your sources. May God keep you all in good and sound health and give you peace.
Thank you so much. I love you all deeply.”
See his post below:
Folorunsho Alakija, Davido, Others Attend Laycon’s Birthday Party
Winner of 2020 Big Brother Naija reality show, Laycon, threw an epic birthday bash on Sunday and he received brand a new whip and other gifts from his fans.
The reality TV star, who turned 27, had fun as he celebrated his special day with his fans and friends in the entertainment industry.
One of the guests at the event included a popular dignitary, Folorunsho Alakija.
A video circulating online captured the moment the Nigerian oil magnate and businesswoman was seen arriving at the party venue.
It didn’t end there as popular singer, Davido also showed up with some of his crew members.
Watch the videos below:
The moment Oil Magnate, Folorunso Alakija graced Laycon’s birthday party with her presence pic.twitter.com/HjNIGTHgsA
— Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) November 9, 2020
Laycon x Davido – my faves 😫❤️
30BG geng geng 🔥pic.twitter.com/FFl3bFFDxv
— Kofoworola (@kofoworola_aa) November 9, 2020
Omo apart from vee and laycon vids,davido and laycon vids,and nengi and laycon vids……this is the next best video I love so much😂🤣🤣🤣…..nah I can't fight another fan base war again..my full focus is laycon music, happiness,and we'll being… #ThankYouiCONs pic.twitter.com/K27uILF43E
— Official mgep (@OFFICIALMGEP) November 9, 2020
‘Block Any Man That Gives You 200K For Sex Romp’ – Bobrisky
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, has advised ladies against dating broke men.
In a couple of videos sighted on social media, the crossdresser slammed ladies gossiping about his lifestyle and hating on him as he advised them to invest in their time wisely and take some lessons from him.
Bobrisky went on to tell them to stop following men, who pay the sum of N200k to sleep with them.
According to him, ladies should block such men after their “unfortunate” dealings with them.
The crossdresser also revealed how much he spends in a day.
Watch the videos below:
‘Fans Think Their Enemies Should Be My Enemies’ – BBNaija’s Ike Onyema
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ike Onyema has cautioned those, who rightfully believe he is meant to inherit their enemies simply because they support him.
The reality TV star decided to put his foot to the ground as he informed his fans that he will celebrate and honor whoever he chooses to, regardless of how they feel.
In his words;
“One of the mistakes a lot of people on my TL make is that they think their enemies should be my enemies.
I will celebrate who’s worth celebrating and honor who’s worth honoring regardless of your hate or like for them. This is the way of the gang. Good morning.”
See his tweet below:
