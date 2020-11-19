I no go school but graduate dey work for me – Samklef

Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba aka Samklef, recently shared on social media that he did not have any formal education.

The producer who made the revelation on Twitter noted that although he did not go to school, he had graduates who were working for him.

Samklef referred to the situation as a division of labour.

He wrote:

“I no go school but graduate dey work for me. Division of labor.”

