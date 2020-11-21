DJ Cuppy reveals why she broke up with Davido’s manager, Asa

DJ Cuppy has revealed that she messed up her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and talent manager, Asa Asika.

Asa and DJ Cuppy who is the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, used to be an item a few years ago until they both went their separate ways.

DJ Cuppy had a Twitter question and answer session with her fans on Friday, November 20.

One of her fans asked

”@cuppymusic What’s your ex-boyfriend’s name and why did you break up? #AskCuppyAnything,”

Responding, DJ Cuppy wrote:

“His name is @AsaAsika and I messed it up.”