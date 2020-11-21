Connect with us

DJ Cuppy reveals why she broke up with Davido’s manager, Asa

13 mins ago

DJ Cuppy has revealed that she messed up her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and talent manager, Asa Asika.

Asa and DJ Cuppy who is the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, used to be an item a few years ago until they both went their separate ways.

DJ Cuppy had a Twitter question and answer session with her fans on Friday, November 20.

”@cuppymusic What’s your ex-boyfriend’s name and why did you break up? #AskCuppyAnything,”

“His name is @AsaAsika and I messed it up.”

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na Psquare I know” – Naira Marley

12 mins ago

November 21, 2020

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley waded into the online conversation which was ignited by former bandmates and twins, Peter and Paul Okoye celebrating their birthday differently.

Reacting to Davido’s tweet in which he called out those that attended the different parties the brothers held, Naira Marley stated that he only knows Psquare and not Paul or Peter.

I still don’t know who Paul or peter is. Na psquare I know”

I still don?t know who Paul or Peter is - Naira Marley wades into the Psquare feud

Stop making Christianity white, God isn’t white – Bolanle Olukanni says

12 mins ago

November 21, 2020

TV presenter, producer and red carpet host, Bolanle Olukanni, popularly known as Bolinto has asked people to stop with the narrative that God is white.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Bolanle insisted that Christianity isn’t white and so is God.

When someone opined that she was about to defend the argument that God is black, she dismissed it.

Davido shows off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from Chioma

12 mins ago

November 21, 2020

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido who turned a year older today November 21, has shown off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from his partner, Chioma.

Sharing a photo of the neck chain which has an image of him and his mother, Davido wrote

“me and my mother, emotional thank you @chefchi”.

