‘I Love You All’, BBNaija’s Frodd Appreciates Fans

Reality TV star, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, has appreciated his fans for the love and support shown to him throughout every step of his journey.

The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to his Twitter page to pen an appreciation post that reads thus:

“I want to say a Big Thank you for all you do, for those who comment, like, retweet and check up on me. God bless your kind hearts.

It’s a New month and we are close to the end of the year and we all are going to accomplish our dreams miraculously. I love you all”

See his post below: