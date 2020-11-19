I love Davido but he isn’t one of my favs – Singer Emma Nyra reveals

Nigerian singer Emma Nyra recently took to her official Twitter page to reveal who her favorite singers are.

In a simple tweet, Nyra stated that her favourite musicians were Tekno, Wande Coal, and Wizkid. The singer went on to ask her followers if they have any questions for her.

Just in case u were wondering. My favorite artists are Tekno, Wande, & Starboy Dey for u. Any questions? — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) November 18, 2020

A follower called Joshua Chukwuebuka replied the singer and said that there is trouble for whoever does not like Davido.

In response to Joshua’s statement, Nyra noted that she loves Davido but the father of three is not one of her favorites.

Meanwhile, a peek into the Instagram page of Nyra, shows a video of her encouraging her fans to buy Davido’s music tickets while she was seated with the singer.

Her recent statement, however, came as a surprise to some people who have seen the singers together.