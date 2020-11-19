Connect with us

‘I Love Davido But He Isn’t One Of My Favorites’ – Singer Emma Nyra Reveals

Published

1 min ago

on

‘I Love Davido But He Isn’t One Of My Favorites’ - Singer Emma Nyra Reveals

Emma Nyra

Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, has said that she does not consider her colleague, Davido to be one of her favorite artistes even though she loves him.

The singer, whose full name is Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, made this known after she listed out her favorites musicians on Twitter.

According to Emma, her favourite musicians are Tekno, Wande Coal, and Wizkid.

The singer also asked her followers if they have any questions for her.

Reacting to the tweet, one of her followers, Joshua Chukwuebuka noted that there is trouble for those who dislike Davido.

Emma replied to the tweet, saying that she loves the singer but he of three is not one of her favorites.

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the singer and a fan of Davido

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Nengi Advocates Against Police Brutality In Uganda

Published

22 seconds ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

'It’s Not A Must To Speak Or Comment On What You Know Nothing About' - Nengi Cautions Rumormongers

Reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has advocated against police brutality in Uganda via Twitter. The BBNaija Lockdown finalist who feels distraught over the blatant display of injustice by the police in Uganda took to her official Twitter page on Thursday to share her pain and anger.

In her words:

“Our hearts are with the families of the fallen and we pray peace be restored to all Ugandans, Ninjas and others alike. We will not be silent, we will not back down now #StopPoliceBrutalityinUganda

It’s a dark hour in Uganda Times like these are when we question our humanity and ask God questions like ‘will we ever have freedom without paying dearly with our lives’?”

See her tweets below:

https://twitter.com/nengiofficial/status/1329363608569077760?s=20

 

 

Entertainment

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr. Dead At 28

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown is in a devastated mood following the death of his son named Bobby Jr who was found dead in his home in L.A.

According to an exclusive report provided by TMZ, the 28-year-old deceased son of Whitney Houston’s ex is said to have died of natural causes following investigations carried out by the police.

Bobby Jr. is one of Brown’s seven children whom he had with Kim Ward, his on-and-off ex-lover before he got engaged to Whitney Houston.

Bobby Jr. was 13 when he appeared on the family’s erstwhile Bravo reality show, ‘Being Bobby Brown’. The show lasted for a brief period of time.

 

Entertainment

‘I Only Block People Who Insult Me’: Erica Nlewedim

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Controversial reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed that she only blocks people who insult her. The self-proclaimed ‘Star Girl’ had taken to Twitter to ask her fans why they are scared of her.

Why are you scared of me?“, her first tweet reads.

A fan then replied thus:

“You said we shippers annoy you! Since then we have been walking on eggshells and we don’t want to annoy our Star girl”

The award winning actress saw the reply and thought it wise to clear the air once and for all. In a long thread, she wrote:

“Some tend to go overboard, they enforce their opinions on me and insult me too in my dms and some in person when they meet me, when I don’t do things their perfect way.

I feel like I’m walking on eggshells with shippers. I only block people who insult me. You don’t have to agree with me but don’t insult me, where do we draw the line between criticism and drags?”

See her Twitter thread below:

 

