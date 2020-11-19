‘I Love Davido But He Isn’t One Of My Favorites’ – Singer Emma Nyra Reveals

Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, has said that she does not consider her colleague, Davido to be one of her favorite artistes even though she loves him.

The singer, whose full name is Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, made this known after she listed out her favorites musicians on Twitter.

According to Emma, her favourite musicians are Tekno, Wande Coal, and Wizkid.

The singer also asked her followers if they have any questions for her.

Reacting to the tweet, one of her followers, Joshua Chukwuebuka noted that there is trouble for those who dislike Davido.

Emma replied to the tweet, saying that she loves the singer but he of three is not one of her favorites.

See the exchange below: