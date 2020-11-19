Entertainment
‘I Love Davido But He Isn’t One Of My Favorites’ – Singer Emma Nyra Reveals
Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, has said that she does not consider her colleague, Davido to be one of her favorite artistes even though she loves him.
The singer, whose full name is Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, made this known after she listed out her favorites musicians on Twitter.
According to Emma, her favourite musicians are Tekno, Wande Coal, and Wizkid.
The singer also asked her followers if they have any questions for her.
Reacting to the tweet, one of her followers, Joshua Chukwuebuka noted that there is trouble for those who dislike Davido.
Emma replied to the tweet, saying that she loves the singer but he of three is not one of her favorites.
Read Also: Made In Lagos By Wizkid, A Better Time By Davido, Which Is Better?
See the exchange below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Nengi Advocates Against Police Brutality In Uganda
Reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has advocated against police brutality in Uganda via Twitter. The BBNaija Lockdown finalist who feels distraught over the blatant display of injustice by the police in Uganda took to her official Twitter page on Thursday to share her pain and anger.
In her words:
“Our hearts are with the families of the fallen and we pray peace be restored to all Ugandans, Ninjas and others alike. We will not be silent, we will not back down now #StopPoliceBrutalityinUganda
Read Also: BBNaija’s Nengi Laments Bitterly About Sexist Double Standards
It’s a dark hour in Uganda Times like these are when we question our humanity and ask God questions like ‘will we ever have freedom without paying dearly with our lives’?”
See her tweets below:
https://twitter.com/nengiofficial/status/1329363608569077760?s=20
Entertainment
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr. Dead At 28
Bobby Brown is in a devastated mood following the death of his son named Bobby Jr who was found dead in his home in L.A.
According to an exclusive report provided by TMZ, the 28-year-old deceased son of Whitney Houston’s ex is said to have died of natural causes following investigations carried out by the police.
Bobby Jr. is one of Brown’s seven children whom he had with Kim Ward, his on-and-off ex-lover before he got engaged to Whitney Houston.
Read Also: ‘I don’t think Whitney Houston died from drugs’ – Ex-husband, Bobby Brown
Bobby Jr. was 13 when he appeared on the family’s erstwhile Bravo reality show, ‘Being Bobby Brown’. The show lasted for a brief period of time.
Entertainment
‘I Only Block People Who Insult Me’: Erica Nlewedim
Controversial reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed that she only blocks people who insult her. The self-proclaimed ‘Star Girl’ had taken to Twitter to ask her fans why they are scared of her.
“Why are you scared of me?“, her first tweet reads.
A fan then replied thus:
“You said we shippers annoy you! Since then we have been walking on eggshells and we don’t want to annoy our Star girl”
The award winning actress saw the reply and thought it wise to clear the air once and for all. In a long thread, she wrote:
“Some tend to go overboard, they enforce their opinions on me and insult me too in my dms and some in person when they meet me, when I don’t do things their perfect way.
Read Also: ‘How I Calm Anxiety’ – Erica Nlewedim
I feel like I’m walking on eggshells with shippers. I only block people who insult me. You don’t have to agree with me but don’t insult me, where do we draw the line between criticism and drags?”
See her Twitter thread below:
I only block people who insult me
— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 18, 2020
