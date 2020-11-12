‘I Lost My Virginity At 13’ – Toke Makinwa Reveals

Media personality, Toke Makinwa recently revealed that she lost her virginity at the tender of 13 to a male student in her secondary school.

The media personality made this known in a new episode of her vlog, ‘Toke Moments’ on YouTube.

In the video, she answered some burning questions about herself.

Makinwa was quite candid about the age she gave up her V-card as she disclosed that she began her sexual journey before she turned 20 years of age and she pleaded with her fans not to judge her.

Watch the full video below: