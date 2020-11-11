‘I Haven’t Thought Of Reading A Book In Weeks’ – Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML has disclosed that he has not read a book in weeks. This is a big deal for the pop star because he identifies as a bibliophile.

According to him, he might not be a genuine bibliophile because he hasn’t thought of opening a book owing to his busy schedule.

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“traveling/touring as an artist has really made me question my stance on being a bibliophile. I haven’t even thought of reading a book in weeks.”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer and songwriter finally agreed to shoot a new music video after Olamide appealed to his fans on Twitter.

See his tweet below: