Entertainment
‘I Haven’t Thought Of Reading A Book In Weeks’ – Fireboy DML
Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML has disclosed that he has not read a book in weeks. This is a big deal for the pop star because he identifies as a bibliophile.
According to him, he might not be a genuine bibliophile because he hasn’t thought of opening a book owing to his busy schedule.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“traveling/touring as an artist has really made me question my stance on being a bibliophile. I haven’t even thought of reading a book in weeks.”
Read Also: Fireboy DML Features Wande Coal On Upcoming Album, ‘Apollo’
Information Nigeria recalls the singer and songwriter finally agreed to shoot a new music video after Olamide appealed to his fans on Twitter.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Actress Rahama Sadau Reacts To Death Penalty Rumors
Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has reacted to claims that she was arrested by the police and sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her.
Sadau dismissed the reports as she warned people peddling the fake news about her to refrain from the act.
Information Nigeria recalls the film star got embroiled in a controversy after she shared some photos of herself on social media.
Taking to social media, she wrote;
“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories.
I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well-wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest.
It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful. Love Rahama.”
Read Also: Nigerian Twitter Users Demand Justice For Actress Rahama Sadau
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘I Don’t Like Cooking’, Singer Teni Reveals
Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has implied that she does not like cooking. The award-winning singer and songwriter shared this piece of information on her Twitter page.
She had tweeted about looking for a place to buy good food. A fan then chided her for not knowing how to cook at her age.
She replied that she didn’t come to this life to suffer. In her words:
“I no come this life to suffer o”
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘My Heart Is Bleeding’ – Singer Teni
Another fan asked if cooking food is the same as suffering. She replied again:
“I just like to relaz and be taken kailof”
See her tweets below:
Entertainment
Patoranking To Release Video For ‘Black Girl Magic’ In 2021
Nigerian dance-hall musician, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking has revealed the release date of the video to his song, ‘Black Girl Magic’.
A fan prompted the award-winning artist to share the details. Taking to Twitter, the fan asked that the music video should be a classic one.
“Pls @patoranking that No.5 track Black Girl Magic Video should be Classic video when producing it pls!!”
The ‘Abule’ crooner then replied:
“March 2021”
Read Also: ‘I Come From Ebute Metta’ – Patoranking
‘Black Girl Magic’ is the fifth track on the artist’s latest album titled ‘Three’. ‘Three’ is Patoranking’s third studio album. It comes after ‘Wilmer’ released in 2019 and named after his first daughter, Wilmer.
See the artist’s tweet below:
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Lekki Toll Gate: DJ Switch Testifies Before Canadian Parliament (Video)
- Lifestyle22 hours ago
‘Fornicators Have No Right To Judge LGBTQ Community’ – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘I Think I’m Cursed When It Comes To Men’ – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Shares Her Plight
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Ikorodu Bois Remake Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ Video
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘There Are So Many Naira Marley’s Songs That I Wish I Sang’ – Wizkid
- Education22 hours ago
Oyetola Bans Sales Of School Uniforms
- Entertainment21 hours ago
DJ Cuppy Buys Herself A Diamond Necklace Ahead Of Her 28th Birthday
- Business News22 hours ago
CBN Opposes Suit To Remove Arabic Inscriptions From Banknotes