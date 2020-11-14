I have all it takes to keep a man, my husband will be so proud of me for keeping my virginity till marriage – Actress Olive Utalor

Fast rising actress, Olive Isioma Utalor has averred that she has what it takes to keep a man in marriage.

Speaking in an interview with Inside Nollywood, Utalor hinted on presenting her virginity to her husband on their wedding night. She added that her husband will be proud of her for keeping her virginity till marriage.

The actress said;

“My husband will be so proud of me for keeping my virginity till marriage. You can see I have all it takes to keep a man. It’s not easy keeping my virginity till this time, I’m so proud of myself. And I am not scared of marriage as an actress. I was raised to face challenges squarely.

“When I make any commitment, I put all my best in it, because to me, failing is not an option. Besides, marriage is a union of two people coming together to pledge their love for each other, and promise to stand together through thick and thin. There’s nothing to be afraid of. I know

my marriage will flourish.”