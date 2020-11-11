Connect with us

Why Do People Hate Davido, Ladipoe asks

Published

4 hours ago

on

Why Do People Hate Davido, Ladipoe asks

Mavin Entertainment signee, Ladipo Eso, aka Ladipoe has lamented over the way singer, Davido has been hated in the music industry while pursuing his own dreams.

According to the Mavins Records CEO in a recent tweet, he does not understand why Davido gets so much hatred.

He tweeted,

“I don’t understand why Davido gets so much hate. In fact, I don’t understand why anyone gets hate for giving everything to the thing they love.”

"I am the biggest artiste in Nigeria", Davido boasts

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

“I am the biggest artiste in Nigeria”, Davido boasts

Nigerian music sensation, Davido has dubbed himself as the biggest artiste in the country “in terms of everything” there is to be one.

The singer, who’s set to release his 4th Studio Album come Friday, November 13th 2020 sat in a chat with media personality, Bolanle where he tended to questions about himself and his music.

In course of their conversation, Bolanle asked the singer who he thinks is the biggest artiste in the Nigerian music industry and the singer responded saying he is the biggest artiste in the country.

He was then asked by Bolanle, in what terms he thinks there are that makes him the biggest artiste in the country and he responded saying “everything”.

Watch him speak below:

Women who are always winning exude an awe-inspiring energy: Jim Iyke

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Women who are always winning exude an awe-inspiring energy: Jim Iyke

Veteran Nigerian actor, James Ikechukwu, popularly known as Jim Iyke has gushed over independent women who are successful and always bring in bread in their homes.

According to Jim Iyke, successful women are one of a kind because of how different they are in their state of mind and they carry an awesome air of energy and grace along them.

He took to his Instagram page and wrote:

Sit with women who are winning the conversation is different and I don’t mean from a financial point of view.

It’s the mental, spiritual, physical psychological perspective. The energy is always, most certainly awe-inspiring. So much power. Salut to whom it may concern. if you know you know.

Actress Biodun Okeowo trolled after sharing photos on Instagram

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Actress Biodun Okeowo trolled after sharing photos on Instagram

 

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has been trolled by an Instagram user identified as Billz Gopal as she shared a new photo.

The curvy Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share an amazing photo of herself with the caption “Warning ⚠️ Don’t Zoom!”

Billz Gopal took to the comment section to write; “Full of scratch mark……Wen I zoom”. if we understand what Billz Gopal meant to say, he made an error with the spelling of “stretch”.

Biodun Okeowo replied, saying, “@billz_gopal get your glasses”

This particular comment has been met by some swift backlash from other fans of the Nollywood actress.

See the post below;

Popular Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo is a force to reckon with in the Nigerian movie industry.

Her career and acting prowess is as firm as her huge behind.

