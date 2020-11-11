Why Do People Hate Davido, Ladipoe asks

Mavin Entertainment signee, Ladipo Eso, aka Ladipoe has lamented over the way singer, Davido has been hated in the music industry while pursuing his own dreams.

According to the Mavins Records CEO in a recent tweet, he does not understand why Davido gets so much hatred.

He tweeted,

“I don’t understand why Davido gets so much hate. In fact, I don’t understand why anyone gets hate for giving everything to the thing they love.”