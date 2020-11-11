‘I Don’t Like Cooking’, Singer Teni Reveals

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has implied that she does not like cooking. The award-winning singer and songwriter shared this piece of information on her Twitter page.

She had tweeted about looking for a place to buy good food. A fan then chided her for not knowing how to cook at her age.

She replied that she didn’t come to this life to suffer. In her words:

“I no come this life to suffer o”

Another fan asked if cooking food is the same as suffering. She replied again:

“I just like to relaz and be taken kailof”

See her tweets below: