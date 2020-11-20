‘I Don’t Forgive When I Block People’: BBNaija’s Diane

Reality TV star and rising actress, Diane Russet, has stated that she does not forgive or renege on her decision whenever she blocks or unfollows someone.

The budding filmmaker and brand influencer took to her Twitter page to share this fact. Her tweet reads thus:

“I don’t unfollow/block easily. if I do, there’s no undoing. Moving forward, keep the same energy.”

Her tweet has been interpreted to be a direct shade at her fellow BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ star, Ike, who reportedly unfollowed her and a few other housemates from the season on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the 24-year-old came under fire for her recent pro-LGBTQ remarks.

See her tweet below: