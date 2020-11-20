I don’t care about Venita’s opinion about my relationship with Vee — BBN’s Neo

A founding member of the Nigerian band, Plantashun boiz, Blackface, has called out 2face for not informing him that his driver and an old friend of Plantashunboiz, Benny, has died.

Blackface took to his Instagram page to narrate how they met Benny and slammed 2Face for informing him.

Read his post below:

“It was sometime around 1999 the band #Plantashunboiz had just qualified to perform in 30 different shows round the country 🇳🇬 and the band had been given a cheque of #170,000 Naira advance from #300,000 Naira so we headed off to lagos island to a micro finance bank but we didnt have no money to pay for transportation and we couldn’t take bus because we were about to cash out on our first pay cheque from the #Rothmans #MegaGroove so we got dressed and waved at a taxi…behold who stopped…? It was #Benny In 504 saloon Car

We asked him to take us to the island and showed him the address on the cheque…we set off…. when we got to the bank I went in and because I didnt have no form of identification I couldn’t cash the money…I asked Benny to take us back to festac where we then made ID cards and got ready for the next day…Benny left without any money and came back the following morning to pick us up again..still without any money for fuel or payment for yesterday’s movement

“We went to the bank and the money was paid and we paid Benny his money and he was very happy .. we were able to pay for our recording sessions and the rest is history……#Benny Became a member of the Plantashun Family and was the safest driver I ever met…He became 2face personal driver after while and today I just heard he had passed on…and @official2baba couldn’t reach out to tell me Benny Passed away ??? DAMN I FEEL BAD ONLY TO FIND THAT OUT TODAY AND THIS MINUTE

ITS SAD HOW WE DONT REGARD PEOPLE THAT HAVE BEEN THERE FOR US FROM THE START BUT A GOOD HEART WILL ALWAYS DO THE GOOD IT KNOWS……ITS EITHER YOU APPRECIATE IT OR TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE GOD MADE HUMAN #RIP BENNY ….GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY AND THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING … I NEVER WILL FORGET YOU…..AND THE WORLD WONT EITHER

THANK YOU BENNY ….

I WISH YOU A PEACEFUL JOURNEY 😷🤔✌”