I don't care about Venita's opinion about my relationship with Vee — BBN's Neo

Published

2 hours ago

on

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure (26), popularly referred to as Neo, has spoken on Venita’s interference with his relationship with Vee.

Speaking during a recent interview, Neo said he isn’t concerned about the opinion of any other person, except the person he is in a relationship with.

When asked about the circle involving himself, Venita and Vee, Neo said there’s no circle, and he’s only concerned about Vee. He said what matters to him is how they feel about themselves, not anyone else’s opinion.

According to him, people are allowed to have different opinions about things, including his cousin Venita, but he won’t let it affect his relationship.

Watch the video below;

Check Out Epic Before And After Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Nobody ugly o! It’s another throwback Thursday and we bring to you photos of 5 Nigerian celebrities before and after they became famous.

Check them out below;

1.Tuface

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.

Image result for Tuface

 2.Orezi

Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi, is a Nigerian musician from Delta State. He rose to prominence with his song “Rihanna” in 2013.

Image result for Orezi

 3.Toyin Abraham

This old photo of talented Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is hilarious.

4. I go dye

Francis Agoda was popularly known as I Go Dye or I Go Die is a Nigerian visionary comedian. He is a motivational speaker, writer and social crusader. However, through his artistry he has continued to promote global peace and child welfare. He has organized several international comedy shows such as “Igodye Standing.

Image result for I go dye

5.Linda Ikeji

The throwback photos of Linda Ikeji who is a Nigerian blogger, writer, entrepreneur, and former model is everything. It says you can make it, don’t stop pushing.

Image result for linda ikeji

Lekki Shooting: Lai Mohammed insists soldiers fired only blank bullets

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report conducted by international news network, CNN on the October 20 shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

Mohammed said the report is one-dimensional and lacking in balance.

According to him, an earlier report done by the BBC was based more on facts.

The Minister while stating that CNN should be sanctioned for misinformation and irresponsible reporting, referred to previous reports done by the station, which he said lacked balance.

He also said that contrary to CNN’s investigation, the military fired only blank bullets into the air and not at the crowd.

He urged people who described the incident as a massacre, as well as relatives of alleged missing family members to report at the judicial panel and lay official complaints.

BlackFace calls out 2Face for not informing him of an old friend's death

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

A founding member of the Nigerian band, Plantashun boiz, Blackface, has called out 2face for not informing him that his driver and an old friend of Plantashunboiz, Benny, has died.

Blackface took to his Instagram page to narrate how they met Benny and slammed 2Face for informing him.

Read his post below:

“It was sometime around 1999 the band #Plantashunboiz had just qualified to perform in 30 different shows round the country 🇳🇬 and the band had been given a cheque of #170,000 Naira advance from #300,000 Naira so we headed off to lagos island to a micro finance bank but we didnt have no money to pay for transportation and we couldn’t take bus because we were about to cash out on our first pay cheque from the #Rothmans #MegaGroove so we got dressed and waved at a taxi…behold who stopped…? It was #Benny In 504 saloon Car

We asked him to take us to the island and showed him the address on the cheque…we set off…. when we got to the bank I went in and because I didnt have no form of identification I couldn’t cash the money…I asked Benny to take us back to festac where we then made ID cards and got ready for the next day…Benny left without any money and came back the following morning to pick us up again..still without any money for fuel or payment for yesterday’s movement

“We went to the bank and the money was paid and we paid Benny his money and he was very happy .. we were able to pay for our recording sessions and the rest is history……#Benny Became a member of the Plantashun Family and was the safest driver I ever met…He became 2face personal driver after while and today I just heard he had passed on…and @official2baba couldn’t reach out to tell me Benny Passed away ??? DAMN I FEEL BAD ONLY TO FIND THAT OUT TODAY AND THIS MINUTE
ITS SAD HOW WE DONT REGARD PEOPLE THAT HAVE BEEN THERE FOR US FROM THE START BUT A GOOD HEART WILL ALWAYS DO THE GOOD IT KNOWS……ITS EITHER YOU APPRECIATE IT OR TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE GOD MADE HUMAN #RIP BENNY ….GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY AND THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING … I NEVER WILL FORGET YOU…..AND THE WORLD WONT EITHER
THANK YOU BENNY ….
I WISH YOU A PEACEFUL JOURNEY 😷🤔✌”

