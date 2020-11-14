“I didn’t know I’m this famous, Mercy Eke brags

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has bragged about how famous she is.

In the viral video, the BBNaija winner was seen walking down the airport as her fans spotted her and exchanged pleasantries with her.

The BBNaija star in the video, expressed her excitement over the greeting as she noted that she never knew she’s this famous, and everybody knows her.

“Wow. Guys. I didn’t know I’m this famous. Oh my God for real? Like everybody knows me. I didn’t know everybody knows me. Like everybody knows me.”