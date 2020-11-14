Connect with us

"I didn't know I'm this famous, Mercy Eke brags

Published

5 hours ago

on

"I didn't know I'm this famous, Mercy Eke brags (video)

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has bragged about how famous she is.

In the viral video, the BBNaija winner was seen walking down the airport as her fans spotted her and exchanged pleasantries with her.

The BBNaija star in the video, expressed her excitement over the greeting as she noted that she never knew she’s this famous, and everybody knows her.

“Wow. Guys. I didn’t know I’m this famous. Oh my God for real? Like everybody knows me. I didn’t know everybody knows me. Like everybody knows me.”

How I got a collaboration with American Rap legend, NAS: Davido

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

How I got a collaboration with American Rap legend, NAS: Davido (video)

Nigerian music star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, recently got internet users buzzing

David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has narrated how he got a collaboration with American Rap legend, Nas.

The singer disclosed this in an interview with Reece Parkinson on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

When asked about how he met Nas, Davido said:

“Everything in this album really just happened with the Grace of God and it was just luck. I was at on of Hitboy’s studios working and I’m like ‘let me go to the bathroom real quick’. I use the bathroom and as I come out I’m washing my hands and I look to my right and I just see Nas. True story!

“He was like ‘Are you Davido?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah’. It was crazy.

“I went back to the studio recording and I look behind me and just see Nas comes in the studio, he’s bumping his head.

” I asked ‘Do you think you can give me a verse?’ and he agreed. 15 minutes later the verse was done. Two days later we shot the video and it was amazing”.

#ABetterTime: Na Who Get Mind Dey Feature Mayorkun For Song – Asisat Oshoala

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

#ABetterTime: Na Who Get Mind Dey Feature Mayorkun For Song - Asisat Oshoala

Nigerian female footballer Asisat Oshoala says whoever features Mayorkun in their son has mind.

Asisat tweeted this while praising Davido on his new album #ABetterTime, she wrote;

“Haaaaaaaa Na who get mind Dey feature

@IamMayorKun for song ooo….that boy Dey collect people song from dem big up @davido#ABetterTime”

'Davido just dey shout, Make him turn commentator for Kano Pillars' – Media users tell Davido after listening to the ABT album

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally released his much-awaited album, A Better Time, to the joy of fans.

The singer’s body of work was released on November 13, 2020, as promised. In no time, fans had listened to all the tracks and shared their hot takes on it on their social media pages.

The 17-track album featured an array of top American artistes such as Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and more. Other talented African artistes were also featured on the body of work and some of them are Sauti Sol (Kenya), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Tiwa Savage and Mayorkun (Nigeria), to name a few.

It appears that a number of music lovers were not impressed by Davido’s ABT album going by their hot takes on the internet.

According to a particular social media user who is presumably a critic of Davido stated that the singer was just shouting in the songs.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also added that the award-winning musician should stop doing music and become a commentator of Nigerian football club, Kano Pillars.

