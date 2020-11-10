‘I Didn’t Do It’ – Lil Frosh Denies Beating Girlfriend, Gift

Embattled Nigerian artiste, Lil Frosh has refuted claims that he assaulted his girlfriend, Gift Camille, also known as Cute Geminme.

Information Nigeria recalls Gift Camille had earlier taken to social media to accuse the rapper of beating her to a pulp and she also shared photos of her bruised and swollen face.

The ex-DMW signee granted an interview where he decided to speak his truth and he mentioned that he did not lay a finger on her.

According to Lil Frosh, the swelling on his girlfriend’s face was due to an allergic reaction and he claimed that she even told him that she had boil at the back of her ear which kept increasing by the day.

When asked if he still loves Gift, he gave an affirming reply.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/theakorede/status/1325891090285780993?s=21