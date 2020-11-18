‘I Combined My Acting Career With Working In LUTH’ – Jemima Osunde

Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has revealed that she combined her acting career with working in LUTH. She made this known via her official Twitter page.

Her disclosure comes on the heels of being recently nominated for The Future Awards Africa Prize For Acting. Osunde, 24, has been nominated alongside Chimezie Imo, 27, Ruby Akubueze, 23, Tobi Bakre, 26, Swanky JKA, 28, Tomiwa Tegbe, 28, and Bukunmi Oluwasina, 26.

In her words:

“Framing this nomination because phew! What a year I’ve had. Thank God for the needed encouragement he sets up for us in dire times. One year of combining working in LUTH with keeping my budding acting career afloat sis almost drowned! Thank you @TFAAfrica”

