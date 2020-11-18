Connect with us

‘I Combined My Acting Career With Working In LUTH’ – Jemima Osunde

Published

14 mins ago

Jemima Osunde

Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has revealed that she combined her acting career with working in LUTH. She made this known via her official Twitter page.

Her disclosure comes on the heels of being recently nominated for The Future Awards Africa Prize For Acting. Osunde, 24, has been nominated alongside Chimezie Imo, 27, Ruby Akubueze, 23, Tobi Bakre, 26, Swanky JKA, 28, Tomiwa Tegbe, 28, and Bukunmi Oluwasina, 26.

In her words:

“Framing this nomination because phew! What a year I’ve had. Thank God for the needed encouragement he sets up for us in dire times. One year of combining working in LUTH with keeping my budding acting career afloat sis almost drowned! Thank you @TFAAfrica”

Tobi Bakre Begs Twitter To Verify His Account

Published

16 seconds ago

November 18, 2020

Tobi Bakre

Popular reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has appealed to Twitter to verify his account. The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate took to his Twitter handle to made the call.

In his words:

“Pls verify my account o @Twitter”

Information Nigeria recalls the multi-talented media personality shared a throwback picture of himself and Banky W.

He took to his Instagram page to share the photo alongside their recently taken pictures. In his caption, he waxed motivational about how tables turn easily and the fact that no condition is permanent.

His words are attributed to the fact that the throwback picture shows the notable R&B singer feeling a little irritated by an overzealous fan who would later become Tobi Bakre.

Adekunle Gold Laments Over His Daughter’s Reaction After He Tried To Entertain Her

Published

19 mins ago

November 18, 2020

Adekunle Gold

Nigerian Artiste Adekunle Gold

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold complained bitterly over his daughter‘s reaction after he tried to entertain her at home.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Orente’ crooner welcomed his daughter, Adejare Kosoko with his singer wife, Simi in May.

Taking to Twitter, the first time dad noted that his little baby girl seemed somewhat unimpressed when he tried to amuse her and he mentioned that she doesn’t rate him. The singer also revealed his daughter simply ignored him in a disrespectful manner.

In his words;

“Imagine entertaining Deja and she’ll still be unimpressed. A whole me! This girl don’t rate me.

“Aired with Disdain, Airlosun Daddy.”

The singer’s tweets

The singer’s tweets

#LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery

Published

2 hours ago

November 18, 2020

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to salute popular disc jockey, DJ Switch, for her bravery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The turntable disc jockey had remained at the Lekki Tollgate to capture the shooting of peaceful protesters by military officers on her Instagram Live.

Information Nigeria recalls the 2013 Glo X Factor winner sought asylum in Canada after reportedly receiving threats from the authorities for daring to record the tragic incident.

Read AlsoWe are not in search of DJ Switch — Army

In honor of her courageous act, Twitter users have written remarkable things about her on Wednesday, November 18.

Thank you Dj Switch for all you did 20.10.20 am so grateful …. trust me you will be remembered in my heart forever …#LekkiMasscre“, a tweet reads.

https://twitter.com/PondzJoe/status/1328978706610655232?s=20

https://twitter.com/Yemihazan/status/1328991031346556928?s=20

