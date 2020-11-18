Entertainment
‘I Combined My Acting Career With Working In LUTH’ – Jemima Osunde
Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has revealed that she combined her acting career with working in LUTH. She made this known via her official Twitter page.
Her disclosure comes on the heels of being recently nominated for The Future Awards Africa Prize For Acting. Osunde, 24, has been nominated alongside Chimezie Imo, 27, Ruby Akubueze, 23, Tobi Bakre, 26, Swanky JKA, 28, Tomiwa Tegbe, 28, and Bukunmi Oluwasina, 26.
Read Also: ‘The Bible Has Every Scenario You Can Think Of’ – Actress Jemima Osunde
In her words:
“Framing this nomination because phew! What a year I’ve had. Thank God for the needed encouragement he sets up for us in dire times. One year of combining working in LUTH with keeping my budding acting career afloat sis almost drowned! Thank you @TFAAfrica”
See her tweet below:
Framing this nomination because phew! What a year I’ve had 😓😂😂. Thank God for the needed encouragement he sets up for us in dire times.
One year of combining working in LUTH with keeping my budding acting career afloat 🥴 sis almost drowned!
Thank you @TFAAfrica ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z1piX1l950
— Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) November 18, 2020
Entertainment
Tobi Bakre Begs Twitter To Verify His Account
Popular reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has appealed to Twitter to verify his account. The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate took to his Twitter handle to made the call.
In his words:
“Pls verify my account o @Twitter”
Information Nigeria recalls the multi-talented media personality shared a throwback picture of himself and Banky W.
He took to his Instagram page to share the photo alongside their recently taken pictures. In his caption, he waxed motivational about how tables turn easily and the fact that no condition is permanent.
Read Also: BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre Signs New Deal With LAWMA
His words are attributed to the fact that the throwback picture shows the notable R&B singer feeling a little irritated by an overzealous fan who would later become Tobi Bakre.
See his tweet below:
Pls verify my account o @Twitter
— Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) November 17, 2020
Entertainment
Adekunle Gold Laments Over His Daughter’s Reaction After He Tried To Entertain Her
Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold complained bitterly over his daughter‘s reaction after he tried to entertain her at home.
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Orente’ crooner welcomed his daughter, Adejare Kosoko with his singer wife, Simi in May.
Taking to Twitter, the first time dad noted that his little baby girl seemed somewhat unimpressed when he tried to amuse her and he mentioned that she doesn’t rate him. The singer also revealed his daughter simply ignored him in a disrespectful manner.
In his words;
“Imagine entertaining Deja and she’ll still be unimpressed. A whole me! This girl don’t rate me.
“Aired with Disdain, Airlosun Daddy.”
Read Also: Adekunle Gold Reacts To Secret Camera Found At Lekki Tollgate
See his tweets below:
Entertainment
#LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery
Nigerians have taken to Twitter to salute popular disc jockey, DJ Switch, for her bravery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The turntable disc jockey had remained at the Lekki Tollgate to capture the shooting of peaceful protesters by military officers on her Instagram Live.
Information Nigeria recalls the 2013 Glo X Factor winner sought asylum in Canada after reportedly receiving threats from the authorities for daring to record the tragic incident.
Read Also: We are not in search of DJ Switch — Army
In honor of her courageous act, Twitter users have written remarkable things about her on Wednesday, November 18.
“Thank you Dj Switch for all you did 20.10.20 am so grateful …. trust me you will be remembered in my heart forever …#LekkiMasscre“, a tweet reads.
See tweets below:
https://twitter.com/PondzJoe/status/1328978706610655232?s=20
I don’t think we have fully grasped the significance of what DJ Switch did for us that night by going Live.
— Lit! (@JusttLit) November 18, 2020
Imagine they had "regulated" social media?
That DJ Switch's video wouldn't have made it out, it would have been shut down. Even without the regulation, a top official in the army said it was photoshopped
The truth would have remained hidden.
Thank God for the Internet.
— Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) November 18, 2020
https://twitter.com/Yemihazan/status/1328991031346556928?s=20
Trending
- Entertainment5 hours ago
Davido Reacts After Being Accused Of Sliding Into Lady’s DM On Instagram
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘You Can’t Feed People Out Of Poverty’ – Rapper Eldee
- News Feed22 hours ago
Okada riders, taskforce officials clash in Lagos (video)
- News Feed6 hours ago
Ooni Of Ife, Wife Welcome First Son
- News Feed22 hours ago
If you’re serious about this relationship, we must have a joint bank account – Lady tells boyfriend who pays her N120k monthly after she lost her job
- News Feed22 hours ago
Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
- News Feed6 hours ago
Muslims call out Bashir El-Rufai over ‘inappropriate’ loved-up photos with his bride
- News Feed6 hours ago
Nigerian army used live bullets on Lekki protesters: CNN Investigation